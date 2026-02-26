Director Declaration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T0926 February 2026

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

Foresight announces the appointment of John Le Poidevin as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 April 2026. On joining the Board, John will also become a member of the Audit and Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

John is a highly experienced chartered accountant and former senior audit partner at BDO LLP, where he led the firm's Consumer Markets practice in London, acting as lead audit partner to major UK and international companies and supporting numerous successful flotations, sales and refinancings. His two decades advising publicly listed and private equity‐backed businesses have given him deep expertise in corporate governance, audit, risk management and financial reporting.

Combined with extensive non‐executive experience across listed funds and international groups, John brings strong technical audit capability, a rigorous approach to risk and controls, and a clear understanding of public‐market governance. These skills will directly support the Board's oversight of the Group's strategy, strengthen its approach to risk and financial reporting and enhance its governance and capital‐markets alignment as Foresight continues to scale its real assets and energy transition investment strategies.

The Company also announces that Geoffrey Gavey will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). Following Geoff's retirement and with effect from the conclusion of the AGM, John will assume the role of Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Bernard Fairman, Executive Chairman of Foresight Group Holdings Limited, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome John to the Board. His depth of audit and governance experience will add meaningful strength to our oversight and support the continued development of the Company. We look forward to working with him.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Geoff for his long-standing and highly valued contribution to Foresight and for his leadership of the Audit and Risk Committee. The Board is grateful for his service and wishes him well for the future."

This announcement is made pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R. No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in relation to this appointment.



For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

Jefferies (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Umbers / Taha Ahmed

+44 (0) 207 029 8000

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.