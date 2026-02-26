Gujiya Fillings: Crispy Outside, Soft Inside! 5 Killer Gujiya Stuffings For Holi

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) This Holi, if you're looking to try something special beyond the usual mawa gujiya, these 5 stuffed gujiya recipes are just for you. Their crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside texture is a guaranteed hit with everyone.

To make this classic gujiya, first, lightly roast the mawa. Once it cools, mix in sugar and lots of dry fruits like cashews, almonds, and pistachios, along with cardamom powder. You can add coconut on top if you like. Knead a firm dough with maida and ghee. Roll out small discs, fill them with the stuffing, shape them into gujiyas, and deep-fry on medium flame until golden brown.

Coconut gujiya has a lovely soft and nutty flavour. For this, take one cup of desiccated coconut and lightly roast it. Then, mix in jaggery or sugar. Add a spoonful of cardamom powder to prepare the stuffing. Let it cool, stuff it into the gujiyas, and deep-fry in oil or ghee.Kids will absolutely love this chocolate gujiya. For the filling, you'll need half a cup of chocolate chips, two spoons of mawa, and one spoon of dry fruits. Mix the mawa and dry fruits, then add the chocolate chips. Fill the gujiyas and deep-fry them on a low flame.Paan-flavoured gujiya is very unique and full of flavour. To make it, roast half a cup of mawa and add finely chopped paan (betel) leaves. Mix in two spoons of gulkand and one spoon of saunf (fennel seeds) to prepare the stuffing. Fill this into the gujiyas and deep-fry. For a healthier version, you can also bake them.Instead of sweet gujiyas, you can also try a savoury version. For this, roast some besan (gram flour) and mix it with desiccated coconut, ajwain (carom seeds), black salt, regular salt, and oil to make a stuffing. Stuff this into the maida dough, shape it like a gujiya, and deep-fry in oil.