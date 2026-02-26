Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Photo LEAK: Real Or Fake? Full Details

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry on Thursday, and a photo of the couple standing with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun has gone popular on social media. But, well, it's an AI-generated image.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are expected to marry on Thursday, February 26, 2026. While it was reported that the wedding mahurat happened at 8 a.m., the couple has yet to publicly publish any photos. However, a photo of a picture is becoming popular on social media, in which Vijay and Rashmika appear as husband and bride, smiling beside Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.

Before you assume that it is a genuine photo from the wedding, let us clarify that it is an AI-generated image, and even the netizens recognised that it is not a picture from their wedding. We must agree that the viral AI image is quite natural, and at first glance, one would mistake it for a wedding photo.

OMG! What a frame - MB - AA - VD twitter/lKAevO7Cn8

In response to the image, a netizen remarked, "VD is not looking exactly Vd in this AI genrated pic (sic)." Another X user said, "Even AI failed to match Babu's handsomeness (sic)." Another netizen wrote,“OMG, what an edit (sic).”

Rashmika and Vijay have been sharing peeks of their wedding festivities. So far, we know that there was a pool party, a cricket match, and a haldi ceremony. According to reports, Rashmika danced to her song Angaaron Sa from Pushpa 2 during the sangeet ceremony. However, we have yet to get a decent look of the bride and groom from the ceremony.

Because the wedding is private, few celebrities have come; nonetheless, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan have.

Rashmika and Vijay have organised a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.