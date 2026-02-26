AI Job Loss And Economic Crisis Warning: What Every Techie Must Do Right Now

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) What happens if you lose your software job that pays lakhs? How will you manage your car and home loans? With an economic crisis looming and AI taking over, here are some must-follow tips to stay safe.

We hope it doesn't come. But what if it does? For the last 25-30 years, the software industry has been the main engine driving our country's economy. Think of companies like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, and cities like Madhapur, Cyberabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. In every ten homes, you'll find at least five software engineers. Lakhs of families in India, America, England, and Australia earn their living because of software. Many other sectors like real estate, banking, travel, and tourism depend on their income. But now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here.

AI is already doing the coding work that freshers do. Companies can make huge profits by replacing employees with AI. If that happens, why would foreign clients give contracts to TCS or Infosys? Without contracts, won't they start firing people? AI will hit many sectors, but the software industry will be its first victim. If the software boom fades, just imagine what will happen to our economy, especially in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the rest of South India.

For better or worse, North India isn't as dependent on software jobs as we are in the South. Imagine a software engineer earning ₹2 lakh a month suddenly loses their job. What then? How will they pay their car loan? The home loan EMI? If thousands of people face this, won't it crash everything from real estate to other businesses?

The world is going through a major transition. If governments don't make new laws, 90% of people might end up jobless, living on government freebies. We could become a nation of beggars relying on Universal Basic Income. The point is, don't wait for someone else to come and save you.

1. A Citrini report predicts an economic crisis in India by 2028. The report says the Rupee's value will fall badly. So, buy gold. But don't take a loan for it, and don't sell the gold you already have.

2. If you're building a house to live in, fine. Otherwise, don't buy empty flats or apartments as investments. When lakhs lose their jobs, real estate prices will crash. Banks will start auctioning off countless flats and cars because people can't pay their loans.

3. Save money. Save aggressively. Spend only on food, health, clothes, and kids' education. Cut all other expenses, especially luxury goods. You must be prepared to survive for five years even with zero income. Only cash, gold, and silver will have value. It will be very hard to find buyers if you try to sell your house.

4. In the future, only two types of people will have jobs: those who manage AI, and those who can do things AI can't. So, what are these jobs? And how can we teach these skills to our children?

Learn for free. Make your children champions of the AI era. This is a compass for these changing times. If you ignore this, the future could be dark. The choice is yours.