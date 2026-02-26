Gujarat Board Exams Begin Students Greeted With Bands And Chocolates

Exams Commence Amidst Tight Security

The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations commenced in Gujarat from Thursday. A large number of students reached the examination centres in Vadodara to appear for their exams. A total of 176 examination centres have been set up across the city. Tight police security arrangements have been put in place at all centres. More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations.

Unique Welcome to Boost Student Morale

On the first day of the exams, students were welcomed in a unique way at several centres to boost their morale. They were greeted with school band performances, flower garlands, chocolates, and jaggery to encourage and motivate them.

Parents and teachers also extended their best wishes to the students and encouraged them to appear for the exams with confidence. The administration appealed to students to reach their centres on time and strictly follow the prescribed guidelines.

Elaborate Arrangements in Ahmedabad

Speaking with ANI, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Education Officer Ahemdabad City, said that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the Gujarat Board examinations in Ahmedabad City.

"Comprehensive arrangements have been made at all examination centres in Ahmedabad city. Adequate invigilators and supervisory staff have been deployed, and strict adherence to board guidelines is being ensured," Rohit Kumar Choudhary said.

The District Education Officer said that all examination centres have been equipped with necessary facilities and adequate staff deployment.

Choudhary appealed to students to remain confident, follow the rules, and reach their respective examination centres well in advance. He added that coordination has been established with the police department to maintain security and prevent any untoward incidents.

The Gujarat Board examinations began across the state amid tight security arrangements. (ANI)

