Boosting Combat Resilience: 1,100 Ukrainian Service Members Complete Psychological Training

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“During January–February 2026, 36 practical training sessions were conducted across the armed forces, enabling 1,100 service members from various categories to receive professional psychological support,” the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the psychologists involved in the project focused primarily on strengthening the psychological resilience of Armed Forces personnel amid high-intensity combat operations.

“During the training sessions, work was carried out to help overcome negative psychological states, teach techniques of emotional and volitional mobilization, and provide individual psychological consultations to service members who required them,” the press service added.

Special attention was also paid to fulfilling additional targeted requests from military unit commanders in the field of personnel psychological support, in response to real challenges faced by combat units.

The General Staff also noted that overall coordination of the NATO project within the armed forces is handled by the Main Directorate for Psychological Support of Personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The project's implementing partner is the NGO League of Officers, which has been actively working in the field of psychological support for Ukraine's defense forces since 2014.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense has developed a procedure for providing psychological assistance to service members based on NATO standards and incorporating the experience of psychological services within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 2025, recovery programs were used by about 15,300 service members and more than 6,000 members of their families.