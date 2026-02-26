Xi Jinping Hints That Europe Should Participate In Ukraine Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in a joint communiqué on the outcome of the leaders' talks, according to Ukrinform, citing the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement noted that while exchanging views on the“Ukraine crisis” (as China officially calls Russia's war against Ukraine), Xi outlined China's core position that the key to finding a solution lies in consistent dialogue and negotiations.

“It is essential to ensure equal participation from all parties to solidify the foundation for peace; to ensure that the legitimate concerns of all parties are addressed to enhance the will for peace; and to ensure the achievement of common security to build a lasting peace architecture,” the Chinese leader said.

Notably, China's stance on mandatory European participation in U.S.-led peace talks in Ukraine conflicts with Moscow's approach, which effectively insists on reaching agreements with Washington without considering the positions of Europeans or Ukrainians and compels the latter to comply with Russian-American conditions for ending the war.

Chinese leaders have emphasized the need to include Europe in peace negotiations in Ukraine since the start of the process initiated last year by U.S. President Donald Trump.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on February 14 at the Munich Security Conference that China does not have the final word in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Instead, European states should participate alongside the U.S. in negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

