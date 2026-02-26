Bannu: Two Policemen Killed After Abduction, Bodies Recovered From Marwat Canal Road

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Two police personnel were found dead on Marwat Canal Road in Bannu. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Constable Amjad and Constable Hazrat.

Officials stated that both officers had been abducted from a mosque during Isha prayers the previous day.

Also Read: Bajaur Attack: 4 Police Officers Martyred in Ambush, 2 Injured

Sources said that out of the three brothers who were kidnapped from Sukari Hasan Khel, two have been killed, while the third brother, Saeed Akhtar, is still in the custody of the abductors.

After completing legal formalities, the bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, security in the area has been further tightened and a search operation is underway. Authorities said efforts have been intensified to arrest the perpetrators.