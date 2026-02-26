Government Of India Empanels Bharat Cyber Solutions Under CERT-In Audit Framework

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 25, 2026 10:58 am - Bharat Cyber Solutions has been empanelled by CERT-In, Government of India, joining 231 authorized firms permitted to conduct mandatory cybersecurity audits for government bodies, regulated sectors, and Critical Information Infrastructure (CII).

MUMBAI, India – Bharat Cyber Solutions proudly announces its empanelment by CERT-In under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. This recognition represents a landmark achievement in the organization's journey toward strengthening India's cybersecurity resilience and advancing national digital security standards.

A Defining Milestone in Cybersecurity Excellence

Empanelment by CERT-In is not merely a formal recognition; it is a rigorous validation of technical capability, ethical standards, operational maturity, and adherence to nationally mandated cybersecurity frameworks. Being included among only 231 authorized audit organizations places Bharat Cyber Solutions in a distinguished category of trusted cybersecurity service providers permitted to conduct mandatory information security audits across India.

This milestone reflects years of dedication to building strong technical foundations, investing in skilled cybersecurity professionals, and developing structured methodologies aligned with regulatory expectations. It also demonstrates the company's readiness to serve highly sensitive sectors where security, compliance, and operational continuity are critical.

Understanding the Significance of CERT-In Empanelment

CERT-In serves as India's national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents and strengthening cybersecurity practices. Organizations empanelled under this framework are authorized to conduct audits required under various regulatory mandates, including data protection norms, sector-specific security guidelines, and government compliance frameworks.

Empanelled auditors are responsible for:

Conducting comprehensive information security audits

Performing vulnerability assessments and penetration testing

Reviewing security architecture and configurations

Assessing compliance with regulatory and statutory standards

Identifying cyber risks and recommending mitigation strategies

Validating implementation of corrective measures

These audits are mandatory for government departments, public sector undertakings, regulated industries, financial institutions, telecom operators, data centers, and entities classified under Critical Information Infrastructure (CII). The role of authorized auditors is therefore central to safeguarding India's digital ecosystem.

Strengthening India's Digital Infrastructure

India's digital transformation has accelerated rapidly in recent years. From government e-governance initiatives to fintech platforms, healthcare digitization, smart cities, cloud adoption, and AI-driven systems, the digital footprint of the nation continues to expand. With this expansion comes a proportional rise in cyber risks.

Organizations today face threats such as:

Advanced persistent threats (APTs)

Ransomware campaigns

Supply chain attacks

Phishing and social engineering

Insider threats

Zero-day vulnerabilities

Data breaches and privacy violations

In this evolving threat landscape, proactive cybersecurity audits are no longer optional-they are essential. CERT-In–empanelled auditors act as an independent layer of assurance, ensuring that institutions handling sensitive information maintain robust defenses against cyber adversaries.

Bharat Cyber Solutions, through this empanelment, becomes a strategic contributor to strengthening digital trust and operational resilience across sectors.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Service Portfolio

Beyond compliance-driven audits, Bharat Cyber Solutions offers an integrated range of cybersecurity services designed to protect organizations throughout the entire security lifecycle.

1. Vulnerability Assessment

Systematic identification of security weaknesses across networks, servers, applications, and cloud environments. This process includes automated scanning combined with expert validation to eliminate false positives and provide accurate risk ratings.

2. Penetration Testing

Ethical simulation of real-world cyberattacks to evaluate defensive capabilities. This includes:

Web application testing

API security testing

Mobile application security

Network penetration testing

Cloud security testing

Red team exercises

The objective is to identify exploitable vulnerabilities before malicious actors do.

3. Compliance Audits

Ensuring adherence to regulatory standards such as sector-specific cybersecurity mandates, data protection laws, and information security guidelines. These audits help organizations avoid penalties, reputational damage, and operational disruptions.

4. Security Architecture Review

Evaluation of network segmentation, firewall configurations, access controls, encryption mechanisms, identity management systems, and overall infrastructure design.

5. Enterprise Risk Management

Cyber risk quantification and prioritization aligned with business objectives. This includes governance frameworks, risk registers, mitigation roadmaps, and executive-level reporting.

6. Security Awareness & Advisory

Training programs and advisory consultations to help organizations build a security-first culture.

Structured Audit Methodology

The credibility of an audit depends heavily on methodology. Bharat Cyber Solutions follows a structured, multi-phase approach:

Phase 1: Planning and Scoping

Understanding organizational structure

Identifying critical assets

Defining audit boundaries

Reviewing regulatory applicability

Phase 2: Information Gathering

Infrastructure mapping

Configuration reviews

Policy documentation analysis

Threat modeling

Phase 3: Technical Assessment

Vulnerability scanning

Exploit validation

Security control testing

Logging and monitoring review

Phase 4: Risk Analysis

Severity classification

Business impact analysis

Likelihood assessment

Phase 5: Reporting & Remediation Guidance

Executive summary

Technical findings

Risk prioritization

Actionable remediation steps

Phase 6: Re-Validation (If Required)

Verification of corrective measures

Compliance confirmation

This disciplined methodology ensures transparency, accuracy, and regulatory alignment.

Supporting Critical Information Infrastructure (CII)

Critical Information Infrastructure refers to systems whose disruption could severely impact national security, economic stability, public health, or essential services. These sectors include:

Energy and power grids

Banking and financial services

Telecommunications

Transportation systems

Healthcare infrastructure

Government data centers

Security failures in these sectors can have cascading consequences. Authorized auditors must therefore demonstrate exceptional technical capability and ethical responsibility.

Bharat Cyber Solutions recognizes the sensitivity of these sectors and approaches each engagement with strict confidentiality, secure handling of information, and adherence to legal mandates.

