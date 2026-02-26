dsm-firmenich cancels its shares following completion of its €1.08 billion share repurchase program

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), February 26 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces that following the completion of its €1.08 billion share buyback program in 2025, the company has cancelled 12,049,441 shares. As a result, the total number of issued shares has been reduced by approximately 4.5%, from 265,676,388 to 253,626,947 shares.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

