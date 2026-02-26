MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Excel and Artificial Intelligence Course Offers 30% Scholarships to Boost Your Professional Profile appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

If you are looking to strengthen your professional profil, this opportunity is for you, because Fidélitas University has launched a course on Advanced Excel Tools and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This program combines mastery of advanced spreadsheet software functions with practical AI application.

The course is aimed at both students and professionals who wish to optimize their performance in areas such as engineering, finance, administration, commerce, and logistics.

The training program integrates Excel tools with AI applications geared toward data analysis and automation, with the goal of enabling you to apply this knowledge in real-world scenarios.

This approach promotes active learning through exercises and the practical application of concepts.

This means that you will learn by doing: you will solve cases, work with real data, and strengthen not only your technical skills but also your ability to make informed decisions based on information.

Another distinguishing feature is its format, as it is taught entirely online, allowing you to access the content from anywhere and organize your study according to your work and personal schedules.

Through the digital platform, you will have access to dynamic materials, guided exercises, and interactive sessions with the instructor, facilitating a flexible learning process adapted to your pace.

For those who wish to update their skills and remain competitive, the university has set up a scholarship covering 30% of the course cost.

This benefit is available to individuals who have advanced Excel certification from the institution itself.

If you obtained your advanced Excel certification from another entity, you may also apply for the scholarship, provided you demonstrate your knowledge through the placement exam administered by the university.

This ensures that all participants have the technical foundation necessary to take advantage of the program's advanced content.

This scholarship represents a concrete opportunity to strengthen your profile in a market that increasingly values the ability to integrate analysis, automation, and data-driven solutions into daily work processes.

“In today's market, managing data effectively is not optional; it is a key skill. With Excel's advanced features and AI support, our students learn to automate tasks, interpret large volumes of information, and present actionable insights for any organization in Costa Rica,” said Silvian Hogg, professor at Fidélitas University.

Fidélitas University has more than 45 years of experience and is recognized for its focus on computer science, engineering, and 100% virtual programs.

Its infrastructure includes laboratories with advanced technology and an academic model geared toward excellence.

In addition, it is part of the Babson Collaborative for Entrepreneurship Education, an international network led by Babson College. This affiliation allows it to promote innovation, academic exchange, and professional enrichment among students, teachers, and entrepreneurs globally.

