Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny To Partly Cloudy Sky, Early Morning Mist Observed

Bengaluru weather alert today indicates a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky condition across the city. Early morning mist is likely in some areas. Temperature may range between 25°C and 31°C with moderate humidity and gentle winds.

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain pleasant with a generally sunny to partially cloudy sky.

The current temperature is around 25°C, accompanied by 47% humidity and 18 km/h winds. Overall, the city will experience comfortable urban weather conditions suitable for outdoor activities.

The air quality index is likely to stay between 68 and 138, indicating moderate air quality.

Early morning hours are likely to witness partially cloudy sky conditions over the city.

The sunrise period may display a pale orange sunlight glow, spreading across stratocumulus cloud formations in the sky.

Mist or light haze is very likely in certain low-lying areas during the morning, which may slightly reduce visibility but will clear gradually as the day progresses.

The daytime maximum temperature is expected to reach around 31°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 19°C.

Light to moderate winds at approximately 18 km/h may continue, helping maintain relatively stable thermal comfort.

Humidity levels are expected to fluctuate but remain within moderate ranges, supporting generally dry and comfortable weather conditions.

The local forecast for the next 48 hours suggests partly cloudy weather across Bengaluru city and nearby areas.

Morning mist is likely during the early hours at some locations.

Temperature patterns are expected to remain stable with maximum temperature near 31°C and minimum temperature close to 19°C, maintaining similar climatic conditions until the morning of 27 February 2026.