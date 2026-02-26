Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Light Rain Forecast, Dry Weather Likely To Continue Across The State

Karnataka weather alert today indicates mainly dry conditions across the state on February 26, 2026. Light rain or thundershowers may occur at a few places. Daytime temperature may rise, while coastal regions may feel humid due to sea winds.

The weather over Karnataka on February 26, 2026 is expected to remain mainly dry, though scattered light rain is possible in a few locations.

The plains recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 16.5°C in some areas, particularly in Vijayapura and Bidar.

The maximum temperature across the state may rise to around 32°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain near 20°C, according to meteorological observations.

Isolated light rain or thundershowers are expected at one or two places in the northern interior districts, including Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Vijayapura.

The rainfall activity is likely to remain limited and scattered in nature. In coastal regions such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, the sky may remain cloudy with occasional evening or night showers.

Humidity levels are expected to be high in the coastal belt due to sea winds, leading to sweating and slightly uncomfortable daytime conditions.

The temperature in coastal districts may hover around 33°C to 34°C, with increased chances of afternoon warmth.

After noon, the sky may become predominantly cloudy, and scattered showers are possible during evening or night hours.

Light rain is likely in some hilly areas of the Malnad region, including Shivamogga, mainly during evening or night hours.

Meanwhile, weather in Mysuru is expected to remain mostly dry with more sunshine during the day.

The maximum temperature in these regions may reach 33°C to 34°C, while the minimum temperature could settle between 19°C and 20°C, accompanied by a cool morning breeze.