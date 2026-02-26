Ankita Lokhande Calls Praying With Husband Vicky Jain 'Powerful' After Performing Bhaktambar Puja

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande shared a note on spirituality and togetherness after performing the Bhaktambar Puja with her husband Vicky Jain, saying the experience left her feeling peaceful and blessed.

Bhaktamar Puja is a sacred Jain ceremony centered around the devotional chanting and reverence of the Bhaktamar Stotra, a revered 7th-century hymn composed by Acharya Mantunga.

Ankita took to Instagram, where she shared a few glimpses from the puja and wrote:“We performed Bhaktambar Puja, and once again I felt how powerful it is when a married couple prays together.”

“There is a different kind of peace that comes when two souls sit side by side and offer something meaningful to God - it calms the heart, settles the mind, and nourishes the soul.”

Ankita said that she feels deeply grateful that she is“married into a family whose values reflect the same devotion I was brought up with.”

“The way we all come together for every spiritual moment... it feels like a blessing in itself. For me, God is one - and when you offer anything with a pure heart, it reaches Him in the most beautiful way.”

Ankita said that after the puja she felt“that purity, that connection, that togetherness.”

“And I felt blessed. I am thankful for everything I have, everything I had, and all that is coming my way in the future. My heart is open. My soul is ready. I am always prepared to receive the best that the universe has written for me. Thank you, God. Thank you, universe.”

Ankita and businessman Vicky Jain got married on in 2021. The couple held their wedding ceremony in Mumbai, celebrating with a three-day extravaganza of festivities.

The couple are currently seen in the new edition of“Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited,” which also featured Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Nia Sharma, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel to name a few.