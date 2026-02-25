Moc Opens Volunteer Opportunities For Al-Razji

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture (MoC), in co-operation with the Qatar Volunteer Centre and the Qatar Centre for Cultural and Heritage Events, has announced a volunteer opportunity for the "Al-Razji" event. This initiative aims to support community engagement and promote a culture of voluntary work in cultural and heritage events across the country.

The volunteer opportunity seeks male and female volunteers aged 17-45 to help organise and manage the event, which will take place from February 25-March 3, daily from 7:30pm-1:00am.

Volunteer tasks include reception and registration, organisation, general supervision, media specialisation, guidance, administrative and medical support, and providing volunteers with diverse practical experience in event management and teamwork.

The organisers emphasised that this initiative is part of their ongoing efforts to empower youth and foster a sense of social responsibility by engaging them in organising cultural events that highlight national identity and reinforce heritage values. The initiative also provides an interactive, hands-on work environment that allows volunteers to develop their communication, organisational, and teamwork skills.

Those interested in participating are invited to register through the "Qatar Volunteer" online platform. The organisers noted that volunteer work is a cornerstone of the success of major events and reflects the community's awareness of the importance of actively contributing to the nation and participating in shaping cultural events. The“Al Razji 2026” programme includes a range of specialised exhibitions that embody the diversity and richness of Qatari heritage.

These include: the Collectibles Exhibition, which offers a window into the memory of the place through rare heritage pieces; the“Abq”(Arabic for scent) Perfume Exhibition, which draws inspiration from the spirit of traditional scents and reinterprets them in an artistic form; The Animation Exhibition, which brings folk tales to life with a modern visual style; and the“Mazlaj” Photography Exhibition, which documents the aesthetics of Qatari architecture and environment through a creative lens.

The event also features specialised workshops for visitors aged 15 and above, including gypsum carving, palm frond fan-making, learning the embroidery“Naqda” stitch, pottery-making, and wood painting. These workshops are offered in an interactive educational space that revives traditional crafts and ensures their continued relevance across generations.

