Environment Day An Opportunity To Evaluate Progress Made In The Field Of Sustainability

His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie affirmed that Qatar Environment Day, observed annually on Feb 26, represents an opportunity to evaluate the progress of environmental work, review its priorities, and highlight the importance of community awareness in protecting the environment as a fundamental pillar of comprehensive development and Qatar National Vision 2030.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE the Minister said that this year's slogan, "Our behaviour reflects on our environment," stressed the notion that environmental protection was no longer solely an institutional responsibility, but rather a daily approach that begins with the individual and extends its impact to society.

He noted that the daily practices of individuals and institutions directly affect environmental quality, underscoring the importance of community participation in supporting national environmental efforts.

He added that the State of Qatar, with the support of its wise leadership, has established a balanced approach to environmental and climate work that reconciles economic development with the protection of natural resources.

This approach is based on strategic planning, effective governance, scientific data, and integrated coordination among national entities to ensure resource sustainability and enhance quality of life.

He said that the year 2025 marked a pivotal phase, witnessing the implementation of national policies, strategies, and projects that contributed to developing the environmental work system and enhancing the country's readiness to address environmental and climate challenges, within the framework of the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy 2024-2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

Among the most notable achievements were the launch of the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan, the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2025-2030, and the introduction of a biodiversity database documenting more than 2,567 species and making it accessible to researchers and the public through an interactive platform.

On the legislative and regulatory front, he revealed that the legal framework governing environmental work had been updated, including a draft law on environmental protection and sustainability, as well as regulatory decisions related to the safe transport of radioactive materials and grazing regulation. Specialized technical and guidance manuals on environmental assessment and radiological and nuclear emergencies were also prepared to strengthen environmental compliance and improve risk management efficiency.

Digital transformation

Dr al-Subaie also highlighted the development of the environmental assessment system through updated licensing methodologies and the launch of an intelligent environmental impact assessment system. He noted the progress in digital transformation, with electronic services expanding to include 89 services and 30 services available through the Bee'ah (environment) application, alongside the launch of an AI-powered virtual assistant to enhance user experience and government performance efficiency.

In the field of monitoring and surveillance, HE the Minister that the ministry continued developing the national air quality monitoring network, implementing marine and water monitoring programs, supporting biodiversity and wildlife protection, managing protected areas, and carrying out breeding programs for endangered species and rehabilitating degraded environments.

He emphasized the importance of environmental innovation through the national environmental creativity and innovation platform Bithrah (seed), which supports research projects and community initiatives, in addition to strengthening international cooperation, actively participating in environmental and climate forums, and signing memoranda of understanding in environmental protection and biodiversity.

He said that media campaigns and awareness programs during 2025 helped reinforce responsible environmental behaviour, and that the slogan "Our behaviour reflects on our environment" embodied the essence of national environmental work, as environmental protection begins with daily conduct. He stressed that the commitment of individuals and institutions forms the foundation for ensuring the sustainability of natural resources and quality of life.

In environmental monitoring and surveillance, he noted the continued development of the national air quality monitoring network and the availability of its data to the public through an updated electronic platform, alongside regular monitoring programs and the issuance of technical reports and specialized environmental studies that support preventive policies and strengthen environmental knowledge.

He added that marine environmental protection was a priority in 2025, through the implementation of monitoring programs for coastal and marine waters and estuaries in co-operation with national research institutions, to ensure the health and sustainability of marine ecosystems. Regarding biodiversity and wildlife, he explained that the ministry implemented programs to protect species and natural habitats, manage protected areas, carry out breeding programs for endangered species, and activate the national program for effective management of protected areas, in line with the Global Biodiversity Framework.

He also noted the implementation of programs to rehabilitate degraded rawdas (natural depressions), cultivate native wild plants, fence numerous rawdas, and expand desertification control efforts through the launch of the second phase of a project for wild plant propagation, with a production capacity of approximately 25,000 seedlings and 300,000 seeds annually.

Ministry's efforts

In the field of studies and research, he highlighted the ministry's efforts to institutionalize environmental innovation through the launch of the national environmental creativity and innovation platform, the first specialized digital platform for environmental innovation in Qatar. He noted that the platform attracted community participation and supported research projects in co-operation with relevant national entities.

Regarding international co-operation, he said that Qatar continued its active participation in regional and international environmental and climate forums and contributed to shaping global environmental policies. He added that the country expanded its network of international partnerships and signed memoranda of understanding in environmental protection and biodiversity, and exchanged expertise in these fields to strengthen its position on the global environmental stage.

On the awareness front, HE the Minister emphasized the importance of raising environmental awareness, noting that during 2025 the ministry implemented several media campaigns, awareness programs, and community activities targeting various segments of society, which contributed to reinforcing responsible environmental behavior.

In conclusion, HE al-Subaie said that Qatar Environment Day represents a national milestone for strengthening partnerships between government entities, the private sector, and society, within an integrated approach that balances development and environmental protection.

