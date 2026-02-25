Global Ticketing Platform Veritickets Goes Live On Web And Mobile, Promising 100% Verified, Authentic Tickets With Delivery In 12 Hours



Veritickets offers a ticket issuance promise as fast as 12 hours and guarantees that every ticket is verified and valid for entry.

The platform is an officially certified partner of Alipay, China's leading payments and digital services platform, and of the cross-border e-commerce platform Tmall Global. It provides multilingual interfaces and multi‐currency payment options.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2026 – Veritickets, a next‐gen global ticketing platform, recently launched its website and mobile app. The platform pledges to issue confirmed, in‐stock tickets in as fast as 12 hours and offers multilingual interfaces and multi‐currency payment options to address major pain points for cross‐border buyers and streamline the purchase experience.

The platform also guarantees“100% verified tickets,” supported by a consumer‐protection policy that offers a full refund plus additional compensation of up to the ticket price if a ticket is not delivered. Users can access the service via the Veritickets website or by downloading the mobile app from various app stores.

Designed specifically for international buyers, Veritickets accepts major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard and JCB. It is also an officially certified partner of China's leading payments and digital services open platform Alipay and of the cross-border e-commerce platform Tmall Global.

The platform has already listed multiple high‐demand events, including the BTS 2026-2027 World Tour, the World Cup 2026 and Stefanie Sun _After Sunset_ World Tour.

With an initial focus on Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia, Veritickets is positioning itself as a global ticketing platform, aiming to deepen its presence across the Asia‐Pacific region while expanding into additional markets in phases.

To reduce search friction and enhance transparency, Veritickets aggregates official, vetted inventory into a single interface, enabling users to compare options efficiently. The platform provides real‐time availability and pricing, supported by an all‐in pricing model intended to minimize unexpected fees and last‐minute adjustments.

Its smart recommendation engine curates event suggestions based on user preferences. The platform also offers round‐the‐clock customer support and real‐time transaction verification as part of its agent supervision standards.

Veritickets is currently recruiting internationally qualified ticketing agents, requiring valid operating licenses, strong credit records and proven professional service capabilities. All agents must comply with stringent requirements, including real‐time ticket updates, instant transaction validation and round-the-clock customer support, ensuring a consistent and reliable experience for buyers worldwide.