403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sri Lanka's Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, met Wednesday with Qatar's ambassador to Sri Lanka, Hamad bin Mohammed al-Dosari. During the meeting, they discussed co-operation between the countries.Vijitha Herath Minister of Foreign Affairs Sri Lanka
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment