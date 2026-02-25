Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sri Lanka's Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-02-25 11:02:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, met Wednesday with Qatar's ambassador to Sri Lanka, Hamad bin Mohammed al-Dosari. During the meeting, they discussed co-operation between the countries.

Vijitha Herath Minister of Foreign Affairs Sri Lanka

MENAFN25022026000067011011ID1110791122



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search