Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With CARICOM Heads Of Government

2026-02-25 11:01:35
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the margins of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. The Secretary underscored the United States' enduring partnership with the Caribbean and reaffirmed our shared commitment to regional security cooperation.

Participants in the meeting included Prime Minister Terrance Drew of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, Prime Minister John Briceño of Belize, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia, Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé of Haiti, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago, President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons of Suriname, and Prime Minister Godwin Friday of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

U.S. Department of State

