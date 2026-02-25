VOOPOO DRAG 6 First Look: Legendary GENE TT 3.0 Chipset And All-New UFORCE-X Tank II Exposed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the vaping industry evolving with an expanding variety of new product formats, the passion for high-performance mods among seasoned vapers remains undiminished. This was recently highlighted when Ecigclick, a leading vaping media, released its“9 Best Vape Mod & Box Mods of 2026” list after testing 480 devices. Topping the list was VOOPOO's DRAG 5, a model also honored as“Best Vape Mod” by Vaping360 in 2024, proving its legacy remains unchallenged even two years later. Now, anticipation for its successor has broken through: an anonymous industry insider has confirmed receiving a review invitation for the DRAG 6, signaling a likely March, 2026 launch. The source also shared an exciting first look at the next-generation device.

So, what sets the DRAG 6 apart?

The anonymous industry insider also offered a clear glimpse of what the DRAG 6 has in store: engineered to rebuild the legend, anchored by two pivotal innovations-the all-new GENE TT 3.0 chip and the upgraded UFORCE-X Tank II. This combination promises not only raw power but also a supremely user-friendly and customizable experience. Get ready to elevate your vaping journey with more exciting new surprises awaiting discovery!

For vaping enthusiasts, VOOPOO has made its DRAG series synonymous with technological leadership. The first-generation DRAG, as the first instant-inhaling vaping product, changed user habits with its 0.025-second igniting speed. The legacy continued with the DRAG 2, introducing the innovative Fit mode, while the DRAG 3 boasted an impressive 0.001s igniting speed. The DRAG 4 featured unique PnP dual-coil atomization, and the latest DRAG 5 enhances the experience with the UFORCE-X Tank. Now, the legend continues with the highly anticipated DRAG 6.

DRAG 6 Early Bird: Guaranteed Wins! Split 166 DRAG 6 Free Coupons!

To celebrate its return and thank the community, VOOPOO has launched an exclusive Early Bird event on its official website, offering guaranteed 50% OFF vouchers and a chance to split 166 FREE DRAG 6 Coupons. Sharing on social media grants an extra entry, and participating on March 4th doubles your winning odds. We believe the DRAG 6 is set to become this year's most talked-about mod, and with VOOPOO confirmed for Vapexpo Paris 2026 and TPE26 this March, users will soon experience it in person!

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email:...

Website:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at