Castlebar Capital Corp. Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

February 25, 2026 8:18 PM EST | Source: Castlebar Capital Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Castlebar Capital Corp. (TSXV: CBAR.P) (the "Company" or " Castlebar "), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 1,500,000 common shares (the " Shares ") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the " Offering ").

Upon close of the Offering, the Company has 5,349,908 Shares issued and outstanding.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. None of the proceeds from the Offering will be used for payments to Non-Arm's Length Parties (as such term is defined by the TSXV under Policy 1.1 - Interpretation).

All Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities legislation and TSXV policies. No commission or finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering, and the Offering has not resulted in the creation of a control person.

This news release does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

About Castlebar

Castlebar is a capital pool company in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 and its principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ) or contact the Company as follows: Robert Meister, CEO, ... and 604-360-7075.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Castlebar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Castlebar's control. Such factors include, among other things: the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals including TSXV approval, the use of the proceeds from the Offering, its ability to identify, evaluate and complete a Qualifying Transaction and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available under its profile on SEDAR+ at .

Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

Source: Castlebar Capital Corp.