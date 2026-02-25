MENAFN - GetNews) Metabolic health review platform awards CoreAge Rx a 4.7/5 rating across five key evaluation categories, citing evidence-based treatment protocols and responsive physician access.







My Blood Your Blood, an independent metabolic health review platform that evaluates GLP-1 telehealth providers through a clinical lens, has named CoreAge Rx its top recommendation for both Semaglutide and Tirzepatide treatment. The platform awarded CoreAge Rx a 4.7 out of 5 overall rating, with top scores across medication quality, medical oversight, pricing, patient experience, and accessibility.

My Blood Your Blood evaluated CoreAge Rx against dozens of competing telehealth providers, focusing specifically on medication authenticity, physician supervision, and pricing transparency. The platform concluded that CoreAge Rx stood above competitors on all three fronts, noting that the provider sources pharmaceutical-grade compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide through pharmacy partners who maintain proper cold-chain handling and storage protocols to preserve medication stability and effectiveness.

The review highlights CoreAge Rx's comprehensive intake process, which includes medical history screening, current medication review, contraindication checks, and baseline metabolic assessment before any prescription is issued. Ongoing support includes regular check-ins, dose adjustment protocols, and direct access to the medical team for questions and concerns throughout treatment. Programs are priced between $99 and $399 per month depending on medication and dose, with all consultation fees, medication costs, and ongoing support bundled into a single flat rate with no hidden fees.

"Patients need to trust that what they are receiving is exactly what was formulated and that someone with real medical expertise is watching over their care," said a CoreAge Rx spokesperson. "We built this program around those two principles - medication quality and genuine physician involvement - because anything less is not acceptable when it comes to people's health."

My Blood Your Blood's recognition follows a pattern of strong independent acknowledgment for CoreAge Rx. Compare GLP-1 Medication, drawing on more than 12,800 verified patient reviews, ranked CoreAge Rx as its number one provider with a 4.9 out of 5 rating, pointing to the program's dedicated health coaching and physician oversight as the defining differentiators. Gov Health Report similarly named CoreAge Rx its top recommendation for weight management, citing documented clinical outcomes of 10% to 26% body weight reduction within 12 months.

My Blood Your Blood noted that CoreAge Rx follows evidence-based titration protocols aligned with published clinical data, starting patients at the lowest appropriate dose and escalating monthly based on individual response. Medications are shipped in temperature-controlled packaging within 3 to 7 days of prescription approval, and monthly refills are included as part of the ongoing program.

About CoreAge Rx

CoreAge Rx is a physician-supervised telehealth weight management provider based in Wichita Falls, Texas. The company connects eligible adults with US-licensed, board-certified physicians who evaluate, prescribe, and monitor compounded GLP-1 medications, including Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, through a fully online platform that requires no in-person visits. Medications are sourced through pharmacy partners that maintain pharmaceutical-grade quality standards and shipped directly to patients with free delivery on every order. CoreAge Rx operates on a transparent, all-inclusive pricing model with no hidden fees, accepts FSA and HSA payments, and provides ongoing clinical support throughout treatment. The provider has earned strong independent ratings across multiple review platforms for its patient outcomes and standard of care.

