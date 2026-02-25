Nanaimo Homeowners Reduce Fire Risk With Modern PURAIR® Dryer Vent Cleaning Services

MENAFN - GetNews) Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo is helping local homeowners improve home safety and energy efficiency with professional dryer vent cleaning services. By removing highly flammable lint buildup and improving airflow, the company's certified technicians are reducing fire hazards while helping residents lower energy use and extend appliance life.

NANAIMO, BC - Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo is urging homeowners to prioritize dryer vent maintenance as a key step in preventing household fires. Through its professional dryer vent cleaning services, the indoor air quality company is helping residents remove dangerous lint buildup, improve appliance performance, and create safer living environments across the Nanaimo community.

While many homeowners clean their lint traps regularly, hidden buildup deep inside dryer vents often goes unnoticed. Over time, lint accumulates inside ductwork, restricting airflow and causing dryers to overheat. This overheating significantly increases the risk of fire, particularly in homes where vents have not been serviced for several years.

“Dryer fires are one of the most preventable hazards in a home,” said a Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo spokesperson.“People are usually surprised to learn that cleaning the lint screen is only a small part of proper maintenance. The real risk lies inside the vent line where lint, dust, and debris collect beyond what homeowners can reach.”

Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo technicians use specialized negative-air pressure equipment and rotary brushing systems designed specifically for dryer vent cleaning. The process removes blockages throughout the entire ventilation pathway - from the dryer unit to the exterior vent - restoring safe airflow and helping appliances run more efficiently.

Beyond safety, homeowners are seeing noticeable performance improvements after service. Restricted vents force dryers to operate longer and hotter, leading to higher energy consumption and increased wear on heating elements, motors, and sensors.

“When airflow is restricted, a dryer may need multiple cycles to fully dry clothes,” the spokesperson explained.“After a professional cleaning, customers often report faster drying times almost immediately. That means less electricity use, lower utility bills, and less strain on the appliance.”

Blocked vents can also cause moisture buildup inside the home. Trapped humid air may re-enter the laundry room or interior spaces, contributing to mold growth, condensation, and indoor air quality concerns. Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo's service helps ensure moist air is properly exhausted outdoors, supporting healthier indoor environments.

The company recommends professional dryer vent cleaning at least once per year, though households with larger families, pets, or frequent laundry usage may benefit from more frequent service. Warning signs homeowners should watch for include:



Clothes taking longer than normal to dry

A burning smell during dryer operation

Excessive heat in the laundry room

A hot dryer exterior

Visible lint around the exterior vent cover The dryer automatically shutting off mid-cycle

In many cases, technicians discover severe blockages caused not only by lint but also by bird nests, debris, and crushed or disconnected ducting. These issues can completely prevent airflow, making dryers unsafe to operate.

Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo's inspection process includes checking vent routing, connections, and exterior termination points to ensure the entire system meets safety and performance standards. The company also educates homeowners on proper maintenance between professional cleanings.

“Prevention is always less expensive than repairs or emergency restoration,” the spokesperson added.“A simple maintenance visit can help avoid appliance breakdowns, costly energy waste, and potentially devastating fires.”

The service is part of Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo's broader mission of improving indoor air quality. In addition to dryer vent cleaning, the company provides furnace and air duct cleaning, HRV cleaning, and coil cleaning services. Together, these services help remove dust, allergens, and contaminants circulating throughout residential HVAC systems.

As more residents focus on home safety and efficiency, dryer vent cleaning has become one of the fastest-growing preventative maintenance services in the region. Local homeowners are increasingly treating it as essential annual upkeep - similar to chimney cleaning or furnace servicing.

Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo continues to work with families, property managers, and homeowners to raise awareness about the risks associated with neglected dryer vents and to provide reliable solutions that improve safety and comfort.

About Modern PURAIR®

Modern PURAIR® is a Canadian indoor air quality company specializing in furnace and air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and HVAC system maintenance. The company uses proprietary equipment and certified processes designed to remove contaminants and improve air circulation in residential properties.

Nanaimo Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo serves homeowners throughout the Nanaimo region with professional indoor air quality services focused on safety, efficiency, and healthier living environments.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit the Modern PURAIR® Nanaimo website today.