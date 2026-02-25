Swidch Deploys OT Endpoint Authentication In Large-Scale Energy Manufacturing Operations

LONDON - February 25, 2026 - swIDch has announced the commercial deployment of its operational technology (OT) endpoint authentication technology within large-scale energy manufacturing operations, following validation in live production environments supporting battery and energy storage systems.

Modern energy manufacturers operate highly automated, safety-critical facilities where production runs continuously and system downtime is not an option. In these environments, access to PLCs, HMIs, and other OT endpoints is often shared across internal teams, contractors, and external service providers. While network security controls are commonly in place, many organisations lack a reliable way to authenticate and verify actions performed directly at OT endpoints.

This gap leaves energy producers exposed to operational risk, compliance challenges, and limited accountability, particularly where legacy systems cannot be modified and persistent credentials are impractical or unsafe.

To address these constraints, the manufacturer adopted swIDch's OTAC-based authentication technology, designed specifically for operational environments. The solution enables one-time authentication at OT endpoints without persistent credentials or changes to legacy systems. This allows security controls to be applied directly at the point of action, rather than solely at the network perimeter.

The technology is now operating in live production settings where system integrity and safety are paramount. Its deployment demonstrates that endpoint-level authentication can be implemented in complex energy manufacturing environments without disrupting operations or introducing additional operational complexity.

“Energy and battery manufacturers face unique security challenges that traditional IT security models do not address,” said Chang-Hun Yoo, CEO of swIDch.“Being selected for deployment in large-scale, safety-critical production environments shows that OT authentication can be both practical and operationally viable.”

swIDch is expanding the deployment of its OT endpoint security technology across energy, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure sectors, as asset owners seek security models aligned with real-world industrial operations.