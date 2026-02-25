Two Lovable Pups Take Kids On A Heartwarming Alphabet Journey In“Lola & Sophie's ABC Adventure”

Woof, woof, let's go! Lola & Sophie's ABC Adventure invites toddlers and preschoolers on a joyful A to Z journey led by two irresistible canine companions. With playful doggy antics, cozy moments, and sweet opposite pairs, each page introduces a new letter through the everyday fun of barking, belly rubs, jumping, snuggling, wagging tails, and winding down for sleepy ZZZZs.

Inspired by two real-life dogs, Lola, a glamorous chihuahua with a big personality, and Sophie, a once-homeless rescue who found a forever home, this charming children's book blends early literacy with meaningful themes families care about. Lola & Sophie's ABC Adventure celebrates learning the alphabet in a fun, engaging way while highlighting the importance of pet adoption, friendship, kindness, and the silly, lovable quirks that make pets part of the family.

The book has earned praise for its lively tone and kid-friendly pacing. Literary Titan calls it“a sweet ABC romp,” noting its“bouncy and playful” style,“cute sounds,” and“gentle and kind” messages about rescue, family, and big feelings made small. The review also highlights the artwork as a standout feature, praising the bright, warm illustrations and expressive characters that make each letter“fun to look at and easy for little eyes to follow.”

Perfect for read-aloud story time, bedtime routines, preschool classrooms, and family libraries, Lola & Sophie's ABC Adventure delivers a feel-good reading experience that helps young learners build letter recognition while falling in love with two furry friends who remind us that every pet has a story worth telling.

Start your ABC adventure today by reading Lola & Sophie's ABC Adventure for free with Amazon's“Look Inside” sample. Click here to preview the first pages and see how Lola and Sophie bring each letter to life through playful pup moments, bright illustrations, and a heartwarming message about friendship and pet adoption. If your little reader falls in love, you can continue the journey by purchasing the full book right on Amazon.

Lola & Sophie's ABC Adventure is available now. Get your copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and join Lola and Sophie on their adorable ABC adventure today.

About the Author

Christine Devane is a children's book author, former second-grade teacher, and lifelong animal advocate. Growing up, she was an avid reader with a special love for animal stories, and she collected lucky elephants brought home from family travels by her parents, Joyce and Tony, and her grandparents, Ginger and Edward. Her passion for storytelling deepened in the classroom, where she cherished story time with her students and was inspired to create books of her own.

Christine's first published book, Elephant Beach, drew from her childhood experiences and her desire to help shy children feel seen. Her second book, Lola & Sophie's ABC Adventure, was inspired by her two beloved dogs: Sophie, her rescue dog, and Lola, her chihuahua who remains forever in her heart. Christine volunteered for many years at the MSPCA Boston and continues to champion pet adoption and animal welfare through her work.

She lives with her husband, John, their three children Joey, Nick, and Adeline, and their rescue dog Sophie. Together, they enjoy reading, beach days, family trips, walks, and movie nights, with Sophie's favorite film being Pets.

Visit Christine Devane's official website at christine-devane to learn more about the author, explore her books, and discover the heart behind her stories. You can also read her blog for updates, behind-the-scenes inspiration, and reflections on writing, family, and her lifelong love of animals.