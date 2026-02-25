Cold Weather, Light Rain Expected Thursday Wind, Dust Warnings Issued

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 25 (Petra) – A slight drop in temperatures will affect the Kingdom on Thursday, and cold, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will persist, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) announced Wednesday.Scattered showers are forecast in northern regions during the morning hours, with a possibility of light and localised rainfall extending to parts of central and southwestern areas.The department noted that active westerly winds are expected, with speeds ranging between 40–50 km/h and gusts exceeding 60 km/h, raising dust, particularly in desert areas.It warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to fog and low clouds over mountainous areas, as well as reduced or near-zero visibility caused by dust in desert regions and along highways.The JMD cautioned against strong wind gusts and slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.Cold conditions are expected to persist on Friday and Saturday across most regions, while relatively milder weather will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.There remains a slight chance of light showers on Friday morning.Nighttime temperatures are forecast to drop significantly, with a risk of frost formation over high mountain peaks and desert areas.Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Sunday; nonetheless, relatively cold conditions will continue, along with ongoing warnings of frost and reduced visibility in certain areas.