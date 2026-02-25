Arkansas Virtual Academy Opens Enrollment For 20262027 School Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tuition-Free Online Public School Serving Students in Grades K–12 Across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), a tuition-free virtual public school option for students in grades K–12 across Arkansas. ARVA is a full-time online program taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to state academic standards.

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy provides a structured, teacher-led online learning program designed to meet diverse student needs while maintaining clear academic expectations. ARVA also offers NCAA-approved courses, providing student-athletes with flexible learning options while maintaining eligibility requirements.

Program Highlights

State-certified Arkansas teachers deliver live, interactive instruction

Career and college readiness options, including CTE pathways plus honors, AP®, and dual-enrollment opportunities

Support for diverse learners, including IEPs, 504 plans, and credit recovery

Student connection opportunities, including in-person experiences at The Hub in Little Rock

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Arkansas?

Yes. Arkansas Virtual Academy is a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K–12 across Arkansas.

How does online public school work?

Students attend a full-time virtual public school program taught by state-certified teachers. Students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support. The model provides a public school experience at home.

Are online public schools accredited?

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a public charter school. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a diploma recognized by the state of Arkansas.

Do parents have to teach their child in online school?

No. Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. For ARVA students, a parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.

How do students socialize in online school?

Students can participate in virtual clubs, group projects, competitions, field trips, and in-person school events throughout the year.

When does enrollment open for online public school in Arkansas?

Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Arkansas Virtual Academy is now open. Families can apply at .

Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA) is a full-time, tuition-free online public charter school serving students in grades K-12 throughout Arkansas. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ARVA combines a proven online curriculum with state-certified teachers to offer a flexible, high-quality education. Learn more at k12.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than 3.5 million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

