403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
First Deputy PM Verifies Soundness Of Preparations For Nat'l Day Celebrations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssuf Saud Al-Sabah paid an inspection tour of the main security checkpoints along the Arabian Gulf Road on Wednesday to make sure of the implementation of the security and traffic plans for Kuwait's national days' celebrations.
Upon his arrival at the field operations room, he was welcomed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Maj.-Gen. Abdulwahab Al-Waheeb and Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs Maj.-Gen. Hamed Al-Dawwas as well as several senior security officers.
Sheikh Fahad was briefed on the mechanism of following up the security situation at the celebration sites, including with security cameras, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior. (end)
hss
Upon his arrival at the field operations room, he was welcomed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Maj.-Gen. Abdulwahab Al-Waheeb and Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs Maj.-Gen. Hamed Al-Dawwas as well as several senior security officers.
Sheikh Fahad was briefed on the mechanism of following up the security situation at the celebration sites, including with security cameras, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior. (end)
hss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment