Gigacloud Technology Inc Featured In Yale School Of Management Case Study

EL MONTE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that a case study examining the Company's B2B marketplace operating model was developed by faculty at the Yale School of Management for academic use.

Titled“GigaCloud: Transforming an Online Retailer,” the case was prepared for pedagogical use in MBA and executive education programs. It explores the strategic and operational considerations involved in the Company's transition from a B2C-focused retailer to a B2B marketplace platform serving the large-parcel sector.

Authored by Sang Kim, Professor of Operations Management and Senior Associate Dean for Centers and Executive Programs at Yale SOM; Jaan Elias, Director of Case Research at Yale SOM; and Alex Xu (MBA '26), the case analyzes aspects of inventory positioning, centralized warehousing infrastructure, marketplace-service integration, and decision-making under conditions of market uncertainty. It is designed to facilitate academic discussion around business model adaptation, platform economics, and global supply chain management.

The case was introduced in the classroom on February 25. Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud and a Yale MBA alumnus (Class of 2002), joined the session and engaged with students in a Q&A discussion following the case analysis.

“We are pleased that our Company's experience can contribute to academic dialogue,” said Wu.“Management decisions are often shaped by trade-offs and uncertainty, and we appreciate the opportunity to have those decisions examined in a classroom setting.”

This case study was prepared exclusively for academic purposes and does not constitute an endorsement of the Company, its products, or its practices by Yale University or the Yale School of Management. The case study shall not be considered as disclosure by the Company and does not contain material non‐public information.







Yale School of Management Develops Case Study on GigaCloud

Larry Wu, Founder and CEO of GigaCloud Technology Inc, speaks with MBA students at the Yale School of Management following a classroom discussion of the GigaCloud case study,“GigaCloud: Transforming an Online Retailer."

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc.

...

Pondel Wilkinson Inc.

George Medici (Media)

...

Laurie Berman (Investors)

...

Todd Kehrli (Investors)

...

