Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
About Hampton Financial Corporation
Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), the Company is actively engaged in family office services, wealth management, institutional services, and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) and is registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, the Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Québec. In addition, Hampton provides investment banking services, including advising on capital raises, mergers and acquisitions, and assisting issuers in obtaining listings on recognized securities exchanges in Canada. The Company is also active in the commercial lending sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Oxygen Working Capital Corp., which provides financing solutions to businesses across Canada. Hampton continues to evaluate opportunities to diversify its revenue base through selective strategic investments in both complementary businesses and non-core sectors, leveraging the experience of its Board of Directors and the depth and breadth of its management team.
For more information, please contact:
Olga Juravlev
Chief Financial Officer
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8701
or
Peter M. Deeb
Executive Chairman & CEO
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8651
