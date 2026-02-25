Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“” or the“”) (TSXV: HFC) is pleased to announce the results from the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held February 25, 2026. All matters put forth in the management information circular dated January 27, 2026 were passed, including the election of the six (6) nominees for election as director, each of whom was an incumbent director of the Company, identified in the management information circular.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), the Company is actively engaged in family office services, wealth management, institutional services, and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) and is registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, the Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Québec. In addition, Hampton provides investment banking services, including advising on capital raises, mergers and acquisitions, and assisting issuers in obtaining listings on recognized securities exchanges in Canada. The Company is also active in the commercial lending sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Oxygen Working Capital Corp., which provides financing solutions to businesses across Canada. Hampton continues to evaluate opportunities to diversify its revenue base through selective strategic investments in both complementary businesses and non-core sectors, leveraging the experience of its Board of Directors and the depth and breadth of its management team.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.