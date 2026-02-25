Fitch Ratings Upgrades Siriuspoint's Operating Subsidiaries To 'A' (Strong)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) has today announced that it has upgraded the ratings of SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or“the Company”), including the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of its operating subsidiaries to 'A' (Strong) from 'A-', its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', and its senior debt rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Fitch said:“The upgrade of SiriusPoint's ratings reflects strong and improved earnings in recent years driven by favorable operating results from solid underwriting profitability, with a reduced risk profile following a strategic repositioning of the (re)insurance portfolio and exiting non-core lines to lessen overall volatility.”

Key ratings drivers include SiriusPoint's strong financial performance, strengthened capitalization and reduced leverage. Fitch also highlighted SiriusPoint's solid underwriting results over the last three years, favorable reserve development, improved shareholders' equity, and a combined ratio which reflects“underlying underwriting improvement with improved risk selection.”

Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer at SiriusPoint, said:“This recognition from Fitch means a great deal to us. The upgrade is a positive endorsement of the progress we've made and the strength of our balance sheet. It also follows a strong full-year 2025 performance, which marked another important step forward for SiriusPoint. We have entered 2026 with real momentum.”

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A (Strong) from Fitch, A- from AM Best and S&P, and A3 from Moody's. For more information, please visit

