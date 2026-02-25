Accelerate Further With Samsung Galaxy S26 And UAG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, power and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection of protective cases for the new Samsung Galaxy S26 models. Celebrate the drive to move faster, push limits, and stay connected wherever life takes you. With Galaxy S26 comes next-level performance, speed, and expectation. UAG cases are engineered to match that evolution, delivering protection built for momentum, movement, and everything ahead.

This year the UAG team has brought a host of innovative new products to market, including the new 360-degree rotating kickstand featured on the Plasma XTE. Utilize your Galaxy S26 in portrait or landscape mode with a kickstand that's built for either, and still take advantage of the built-in magnetic module allowing for full integration to 3rd party accessories and chargers.

Precise Fit and Function: The Galaxy S26 continues to evolve, and so do the UAG cases. Built with precision and tested to the highest standards, the S26 range has been built to work seamlessly with these new devices. From front to back UAG has you covered, with rugged cases and ultra protective screen protection to match.

Military-Grade Protection: Engineered to exceed military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), each case in the collection provides reliable defense against accidental drops, bumps and scratches, keeping users' Samsung devices safe in the most challenging environments.

Magnet Integration and Compatibility: Level up your Samsung Galaxy S26 by utilizing built-in magnets across the UAG rugged case line. Lock in to accessories like the Mobile charging solutions, kickstands, wallets and more to elevate your handset experience. EcoVadis Sustainability: UAG has been awarded a Silver Medal ranking, which recognizes top-tier performance across environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. This recognition places UAG in the top 13% globally and is a strong validation of their commitment to sustainability, and responsible supply chain practices.

“This year's Samsung launch is a great representation of our brand DNA,” said Casey Bevington, Chief Brand Officer at UAG.“Our teams worked hard all year to bring to market a collection that really hits the mark for our fans. We believe this S26 offering raises the bar to a new level.”

The new UAG Galaxy S26 cases are available now on the Urban Armor Gear website and at select retail partners. To learn more about the collection or to purchase, visit

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear or for more information

Chuck Melber

+1 949-329-0500

UAG cases for Samsung S26 UAG Logo