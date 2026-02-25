403
Home Office Data: 74 Migrants Reach UK, 1St In Two Weeks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Home Office data revealed on Wednesday that 74 migrants arrived to the UK on February 24, marking the first crossing of the English Channel by migrants in two weeks.
The migrants were seen disembarking in Ramsgate, Kent. This is the first crossing since February ninth, which saw 322 people in five boats reach the UK in a single day.
Some 597 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this month, according to the Home Office. (end)
gta
