Constellation Software Inc. And Topicus Inc. Announce Results For Topicus Inc. For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2025


2026-02-25 05:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Inc. (“Topicus” or the“Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Inc. (or the“Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at and on Inc.'s website . Additional information about Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at .

Q4 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 20% (4% organic growth) to €436.8 million compared to €364.9 million in Q4 2024.
  • Net income increased 41% to €79.4 million (€0.59 on a diluted per share basis) from €56.2 million (€0.40 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2024.
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €49.9 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €19.9 million resulting in total consideration of €69.8 million. The Company also completed a net investment in Asseco Poland S.A. in the amount of €216.9 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 35% to €107.7 million compared to €79.6 million in Q4 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 40% to €51.2 million compared to €36.6 million in Q4 2024.

2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 20% (4% organic growth) to €1,552.3 million compared to €1,294.9 million in 2024.
  • Net income decreased 53% to €70.1 million (€0.50 on a diluted per share basis) from €149.5 million (€1.11 on a diluted per share basis) in 2024.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €390.4 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration. The Company also completed a net investment in Asseco Poland S.A. of €384.9 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 19% to €412.7 million compared to €347.6 million in 2024.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 23% to €218.7 million compared to €177.4 million in 2024.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was €436.8 million, an increase of 20%, or €71.9 million, compared to €364.9 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025 total revenues were €1,552.3 million, an increase of 20%, or €257.4 million, compared to €1,249.9 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three months and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% for both periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased €23.2 million to €79.4 million compared to €56.2 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 41%. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.59 in the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to €0.40 for the same period in 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 net income decreased €79.4 million to €70.1 million compared to €149.5 million for the same period in 2024 representing a decrease of 53%. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.50 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to €1.11 for the same period in 2024. The decline for the twelve month period is primarily the result of a €221.7 expense associated with electing to record the Q1 2025 investment in Asseco at cost as a result of the application of the equity method of accounting. This expense offsets gains recorded through net income and other comprehensive income during Q1 2025, Q2 2025 and Q3 2025. During the period, the Company also recorded income of €119.7 associated with derivatives, fair value related adjustments and a dilution gain associated with Asseco.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, CFO increased €28.1 million to €107.7 million compared to €79.6 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 35%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, CFO increased €65.0 million to €412.7 million compared to €347.6 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 19%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased €14.6 million to €51.2 million compared to €36.6 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 40%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased €41.3 million to €218.7 million compared to €177.4 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 23%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended
December 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
(€ in millions) (€ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities 107.7 79.6 412.7 347.6
Adjusted for:
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.9 ) (0.6 ) (3.1 ) (2.1 )
Interest paid on other facilities (13.0 ) (5.7 ) (24.9 ) (21.1 )
Credit facility transaction costs (0.3 ) (3.5 ) (1.3 )
Payments of lease obligations (8.3 ) (6.5 ) (30.1 ) (24.6 )
Property and equipment purchased (2.3 ) (1.9 ) (10.7 ) (8.3 )
Interest and dividends received 1.4 9.5
84.6 64.5 350.0 290.3
Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests (33.4 ) (27.9 ) (131.4 ) (112.9 )
Free cash flow available to shareholders 51.2 36.6 218.7 177.4
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.


About Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
...
...

S OURCE: INC.

Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
December 31, 2025
 December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash 326,686 206,157
Accounts receivable 175,613 142,791
Unbilled revenue 53,909 45,415
Inventories 7,057 4,930
Other assets 67,969 55,107
631,234 454,400
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment 27,343 23,245
Right of use assets 96,656 75,666
Deferred income taxes 23,494 19,905
Investments accounted for using the equity method 515,368 2,549
Other assets 17,790 9,433
Intangible assets 1,201,287 950,670
1,881,939 1,081,470
Total assets 2,513,173 1,535,870
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 345,324 225,718
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 365,229 250,361
Deferred revenue 207,140 166,593
Provisions 3,548 2,582
Acquisition holdback payables 23,740 13,073
Lease obligations 30,915 23,629
Income taxes payable 39,201 18,233
1,015,098 700,189
Non-current liabilities:
Term and other loans 347,218 49,300
Deferred income taxes 188,313 145,911
Acquisition holdback payables 40,133 10,061
Lease obligations 67,436 53,188
Other liabilities 73,166 45,825
716,266 304,285
Total liabilities 1,731,363 1,004,474
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock 39,412 39,412
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 124,611 5,584
Retained earnings 309,801 266,281
Non-controlling interests 307,985 220,119
781,810 531,396
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,513,173 1,535,870


Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Year ended December 31,
2025
 2024
Revenue
License 43,891 43,507
Professional services 371,935 326,877
Hardware and other 39,410 24,819
Maintenance and other recurring 1,097,066 899,659
1,552,302 1,294,862
Expenses
Staff 835,097 706,579
Hardware 23,994 16,851
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 133,306 100,085
Occupancy 11,807 10,951
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 64,187 50,382
Professional fees 23,667 20,722
Other, net 22,373 13,427
Depreciation 41,726 34,088
Amortization of intangible assets 162,554 135,499
1,318,710 1,088,584
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 533 617
Bargain purchase (gain) (154 ) (517 )
Finance and other (income) expenses (98,021 ) (4,193 )
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities (32,789 )
Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost 221,748
Finance costs 34,046 26,897
125,364 22,804
Income (loss) before income taxes 108,229 183,474
Current income tax expense (recovery) 74,724 62,413
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (36,555 ) (28,410 )
Income tax expense (recovery) 38,169 34,004
Net income (loss) 70,060 149,470
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 41,760 91,994
Non-controlling interests 28,300 57,476
Net income (loss) 70,060 149,470
Weighted average shares
Basic shares outstanding 83,212,381 82,766,336
Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus
Basic 0.50 1.11
Diluted 0.50 1.11


Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Year ended December 31,
2025
 2024
Net income (loss) 70,060 149,470
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (5,140 ) 7,241
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 188,959
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 183,819 7,241
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 253,879 156,711
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 118,994 3,193
Non-controlling interests 64,825 4,048
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 183,819 7,241
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of Topicus 160,754 95,187
Non-controlling interests 93,125 61,524
Total comprehensive income (loss) 253,879 156,711


Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Year ended December 31, 2025
Capital Stock
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
Retained earnings
Total
Non-controlling interests Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Net income (loss) 41,760 41,760 28,300 70,060
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 118,994 118,994 64,825 183,819
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 118,994 118,994 64,825 183,819
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 118,994 41,760 160,754 93,125 253,879
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity 34 128 161 65 226
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus 1,633 1,633 (1,633 )
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,692 ) (3,692 )
Balance at December 31, 2025 39,412 124,611 309,801 473,825 307,985 781,810


Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Year ended December 31, 2024
Capital Stock

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2024 39,412 2,390 297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Net income (loss) 91,994 91,994 57,476 149,470
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax 3,193 3,193 4,048 7,241
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 3,193 3,193 4,048 7,241
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 3,193 91,994 95,187 61,524 156,711
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity (251 ) (251 ) (369 ) (620 )
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus 4,797 4,797 (4,797 )
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (127,641 ) (127,641 ) (127,641 )
Return of capital to non-controlling interests (9,048 ) (9,048 )
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (80,489 ) (80,489 )
Balance at December 31, 2024 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396


Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
Year ended December 31,
2025
 2024
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Net income (loss) 70,060 149,470
Adjustments for:
Depreciation 41,726 34,088
Amortization of intangible assets 162,554 135,499
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 533 617
Bargain purchase (gain) (154 ) (517 )
Finance and other expenses (income) (98,021 ) (4,193 )
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities (32,789 )
Finance costs 34,046 26,897
Revaluation of investments accounted for using the equity method to cost 221,748
Income tax expense (recovery) 38,169 34,004
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
exclusive of effects of business combinations 28,402 27,106
Income taxes (paid) received (53,598 ) (55,344 )
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 412,676 347,627
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
Interest paid on lease obligations (3,056 ) (2,054 )
Interest paid on other facilities (24,861 ) (21,124 )
Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 115,000 65,000
Proceeds from issuance of Loan 200,000
Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 127,691 30,238
Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness 22,518 7,873
Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group (287 ) (300 )
Return of capital to non-controlling interests (9,048 )
Repayments of term and other loans (18,639 ) (47,786 )
Credit facility transaction costs (3,468 ) (1,321 )
Payments of lease obligations (30,139 ) (24,594 )
Other financing activities (356 )
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,692 ) (80,489 )
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (127,641 )
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 381,069 (211,602 )
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
Acquisition of businesses (note 4) (311,003 ) (112,952 )
Cash obtained with acquired businesses 62,707 35,532
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (25,550 ) (22,385 )
Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A. (413,246 )
Transaction fees associated with the acquition of Asseco Poland S.A. (8,618 )
Proceeds from sale of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A. 28,368
(Increase) decrease in restricted cash (1,555 ) (2,128 )
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received, net of income taxes paid 9,545
Property and equipment purchased (10,653 ) (8,283 )
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (670,005 ) (110,217 )
Effect of foreign currency on
cash and cash equivalents (3,211 ) 1,291
Increase (decrease) in cash 120,529 27,099
Cash, beginning of period 206,157 179,059
Cash, end of period 326,686 206,157

