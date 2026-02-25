Blomics Signs Co-Publishing Agreement With Bluepotion Games For EOS RED And EOS BLACK In Korea

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blomics (CEO: Jihoon Cha) announced today that it has entered into a co-publishing agreement with BluePotion Games for the South Korean service of the hit mobile MMORPG titles EOS RED and EOS BLACK.

This agreement represents a strategic synergy between Blomics' expertise in publishing and marketing and BluePotion Games' robust development capabilities. Under this joint service framework, the two companies aim to provide a highly refined, stable gaming environment while driving long-term growth and competitiveness within the Korean market.

Built on the globally recognized EOS intellectual property (IP)-which has reached a milestone of 10 million cumulative users across the franchise-EOS RED has demonstrated exceptional commercial power since its 2019 launch. The title peaked at No. 2 in revenue on Google Play in Korea and dominated charts on both Google Play and the Apple App Store in Taiwan. To date, it has generated approximately KRW 150 billion (approx. USD 112 million) in cumulative revenue with over 2 million registered users.

EOS BLACK, positioned as a "hardcore" traditional MMORPG, distinguishes itself through a player-friendly monetization model and the unique“Dishonor System” (a competitive penalty-based PvP mechanic where defeated players face in-game social restrictions). Since its release, the game has maintained steady revenue growth, establishing itself as a staple long-term performer in the domestic market.

“By integrating the core strengths of both companies, we will enhance the operational excellence of these titles and ensure sustainable long-term growth,” said Sooho Lee, Head of Game Business at Blomics.“This partnership is a pivotal step in maximizing the domestic leadership of the EOS IP and exploring new avenues for value expansion.”

Jaemok Jung, CEO of BluePotion Games, added:“We are thrilled to collaborate with Blomics, a partner that shares our vision for the EOS brand. Through this close cooperation, we will ensure that EOS RED and EOS BLACK continue to thrive within a reliable, high-quality service environment for our dedicated community.”

With this agreement, Blomics further diversifies its service portfolio beyond the popular racing title TalesRunner and casual shooter Fortress 3 Blue, solidifying its presence in the high-growth MMORPG sector.

Media Contact

Sunhee Ha Communications Director, Blomics Tel: +82-10-2334-6645 Email:...

About BPMG ( )

Founded in August 2021, BPMG provides blockchain- and AI-driven solutions across a wide range of industries. Its core offerings include the multi-chain wallet K-Mint, blockchain platform development and stablecoin issuance, STO consulting and GameFi solutions, and EcoSpace, an AI-powered platform designed to integrate blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies.

BPMG also operates Blomics, its blockchain-focused gaming and digital content platform. Through Blomics, the company is expanding its presence in the GameFi and Web3 entertainment sectors by leveraging blockchain technology to enhance game services, digital asset integration, and community-driven ecosystems.

About Blomics

Established in 2024 by BPMG-a leading blockchain technology and platform provider-Blomics specializes in global game publishing and digital advertising. The company currently operates TalesRunner, an online racing game with 36 million global users, and is preparing the cross-platform launch of Fortress 3 Blue.

About BluePotion Games

Founded in 2018, BluePotion Games is a premier developer specializing in traditional MMORPGs for PC and mobile. Centered on the EOS IP, including EOS Online, EOS RED, and EOS BLACK, the company is recognized for its stable live-service management and strong commercial performance across global markets.