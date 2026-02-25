Cityside Fiber Begins $100 Million Expansion From Orange County Into The Inland Empire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cityside Fiber began construction this week in Corona, California, to bring its 100% fiber-optic internet service to residents and businesses in the area.

100 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, California 92618, United States, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, CA - February 25th, 2026 - Cityside Fiber began construction this week in Corona, California, to bring its 100% fiber-optic internet service to residents and businesses in the area. This expansion from Cityside's network in Orange County is part of a planned investment of over $100 million to build fiber-optic infrastructure across the Inland Empire. Construction is underway in several areas of Corona, with the goal of connecting the first homes to Gig-speed internet this summer.

Cityside's network expansion into Corona follows successful service launches in cities across nearby Orange County, including Irvine, Mission Viejo, Lake Forest, Dana Point, Tustin, North Tustin, San Juan Capistrano, and Laguna Hills, further positioning Cityside Fiber as a leader in high-speed internet for homes and businesses across Southern California.

“We're thrilled to be making this sizable investment in the future of Corona and provide consumers with an alternative to outdated cable providers, said Rod Hanson, CEO of Cityside Fiber.“At Cityside Fiber, we take a customer-first approach, and we're looking forward to delivering a faster, more reliable internet option to residents and businesses across Corona and the Inland Empire.”

“We are excited to have Cityside take this first step in providing fiber-optic internet to the residents of Corona,” said City of Corona Mayor Jacque Casillas.“Fast, reliable internet throughout the city will help keep our community connected, support local businesses, and help us build a community where everyone can thrive.”

Cityside Fiber, headquartered in Irvine, CA, offers 1 Gig, 2 Gig, and 5 Gig 100% fiber-optic internet packages paired with local, concierge-style customer service. Cityside was recently recognized by the independent speed test validation service Ookla as the fastest and most reliable provider in Irvine and Dana Point.

About Cityside Fiber

Founded in 2021, Cityside Fiber is a fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) developer and internet service provider. In addition to residential service, Cityside offers wholesale fiber solutions to businesses and municipalities, with networks designed to support smart city infrastructure, 5G deployments, and future connectivity needs across Southern California and beyond.

