Securonix Promotes Ajay Biyani To Senior Vice President, APJ To Accelerate Regional Growth

MELBOURNE, Australia, 26 February 2026 – Securonix, Inc., a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SIEM, today announced the promotion of Ajay Biyani to Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). In this expanded role, Ajay will lead regional strategy, go-to-market execution, partner ecosystem development, and customer success initiatives across the region.

Since joining Securonix, Ajay has played a central role in scaling the company's footprint across APJ through disciplined expansion, partner enablement, and strong customer engagement. He built and led cross-functional teams across sales, channels, and customer success, supporting more than 100 professionals across the region. Under his leadership, Securonix delivered sustained double-digit year-over-year revenue growth while expanding adoption of its Unified Defense SIEM platform across financial services, telecommunications, government, and other regulated industries.

Ajay also strengthened the regional MSSP and channel ecosystem, with strategic partnerships contributing significantly to new pipeline growth and accelerating SaaS adoption across enterprise accounts.

With more than two decades of leadership experience spanning engineering, enterprise sales, and regional management, Ajay has held senior positions at ForgeRock, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, and Wipro Technologies. He has served as Vice President, APJ at Securonix since October 2022.

Across APJ, organisations are balancing rapid digital expansion with intensifying regulatory oversight and rising cyber risk. Enterprises in the region are under pressure to modernise security operations while demonstrating measurable resilience to regulators and boards. In his new role, Ajay will focus on helping organisations adopt governed, AI-powered security operations that deliver operational clarity, predictable economics, and executive-level accountability.

Ajay's promotion reflects Securonix's long-term investment in APJ as a strategic growth region and its broader commitment to scaling Unified Defense SIEM and agentic AI capabilities globally.

“APJ represents one of the most dynamic cybersecurity markets globally,” said Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer, Securonix.“Ajay has demonstrated consistent leadership, built strong regional partnerships, and driven measurable growth. As we continue to scale our Unified Defense SIEM platform powered by agentic AI, his leadership will be instrumental in deepening customer trust and accelerating expansion across the region.”

Ajay Biyani said,“Security leaders across APJ are under increasing pressure to deliver measurable resilience while navigating regulatory complexity and rapid digital growth. My focus will be on strengthening our partner ecosystem, supporting our customers' transformation to AI-driven security operations, and ensuring organisations across the region become breach ready and board ready.”

