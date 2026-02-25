Bright Minds Biosciences To Present At Upcoming Conferences

EVENT:

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference



DATE:

Monday, March 9, 2026



WEBCAST:

No webcast



EVENT:

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach



DATE:

Tuesday, March 10, 2026



DETAILS:

1x1's with management; please contact your Jefferies sales representative to schedule a meeting.





The live and archived webcast for the Cowen event will be accessible from the Company's website at under Events and Presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.

Bright Minds has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.

