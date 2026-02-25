Bright Minds Biosciences To Present At Upcoming Conferences
|EVENT:
|TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
|DATE:
|Wednesday, March 4, 2026
|TIME:
|9:10am ET
|WEBCAST:
|
| EVENT:
| Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
| DATE:
| Monday, March 9, 2026
| WEBCAST:
| No webcast
| EVENT:
| Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach
| DATE:
| Tuesday, March 10, 2026
| DETAILS:
| 1x1's with management; please contact your Jefferies sales representative to schedule a meeting.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.
Bright Minds has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Alex Vasilkevich
Legal Disclaimer:
