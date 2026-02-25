Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bright Minds Biosciences To Present At Upcoming Conferences


2026-02-25 04:46:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences, Inc. (“Bright Minds,”“BMB” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DRUG), a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming conferences:


The live and archived webcast for the Cowen event will be accessible from the Company's website at under Events and Presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.

Bright Minds has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...

Alex Vasilkevich
Chief Operating Officer
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
T: 414-731-6422
E: ...


EVENT: TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
DATE: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
TIME: 9:10am ET
WEBCAST:
EVENT:
Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
DATE:
Monday, March 9, 2026
WEBCAST:
 No webcast
EVENT:
 Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach
DATE:
 Tuesday, March 10, 2026
DETAILS:
 1x1's with management; please contact your Jefferies sales representative to schedule a meeting.

