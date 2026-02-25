Hillcrest Energy Technologies To Present At The Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5Th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HI) (“Hillcrest” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that Hillcrest CEO, Don Currie, will present live at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on March 5th, 2026.

DATE: March 5th

TIME: 11:00 – 11:30 AM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



ZVS PCS1000 Advancing Toward Q2 2026 Customer Demonstrations – Hillcrest's 200kW / 1000V ZVS Power Conversion System (PCS1000) is progressing toward prototype demonstrations in Q2 2026, targeting energy storage, EV charging, and data center applications, with >99% peak efficiency across all use cases. For next-generation AI data centers specifically, the PCS1000 is purpose-engineered for the 800V DC distribution architecture being standardized by the Open Compute Project – supported by Meta, Microsoft, Intel, and NVIDIA – where each 0.5% efficiency gain could avoid 500kW in conversion losses for a 100MW facility.

Strategic Indigenous Collaboration Established with Pasqua First Nation and Apeiron Resources – In October 2025, Hillcrest announced a collaboration with Pasqua First Nation (“PFN”) and Apeiron Resources Ltd. to establish an Indigenous majority-owned entity to commercialize ZVS products across Canada. PFN has invested $3 million directly into Hillcrest, and the collaboration is actively pursuing additional non-dilutive capital through government grants to accelerate Canadian market entry.

Phase 1 Tier 1 Automotive Evaluation Successfully Completed; Industrial MOU Executed – In December 2025, Hillcrest successfully completed Phase 1 of its ZVS technology evaluation with a global top-15 Tier 1 automotive supplier, demonstrating technical feasibility of ZVS integration into the supplier's EV inverter platform. In February 2026, Hillcrest executed an MOU with a leading industrial user to jointly develop ZVS inverter solutions for advanced materials processing applications. Otmar Bitsche Appointed as European Business Development Consultant – Hillcrest recently announced Otmar Bitsche, former Director of E-Mobility at Porsche AG, where he built the company's e-mobility organization, developed the industry's first 800-volt vehicle architecture, and was instrumental in the Mission E project that became the Taycan. Mr. Bitsche joins Hillcrest's established European team to advance ZVS commercialization across automotive OEMs, Tier One suppliers, and energy partners. Hillcrest's ZVS traction inverter has achieved 99.7% peak efficiency in automotive OEM testing.

