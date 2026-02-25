Toronto Rallies Again In Support Of Iran's Lion-And-Sun Revolution Following Historic 350,000-Person Demonstration
The demonstration, organized by Cyrus the Great organization, will take start at 1:00 PM at Yonge Street and 16th Avenue in Richmond Hill moving north toward the intersection of Yonge Street & Major Mackenzie Dr.
Organizers state that the upcoming rally represents a continued mobilization in response to ongoing violence by the regime and in support of the Iranian people's aim for regime change in Iran.
Participants will once again carry Lion-and-Sun flags - the historic national flag of Iran prior to 1979 - as a symbol of unity and national identity. The Canadian flag will stand alongside the Lion-and-Sun as a symbol of the freedom, opportunity, and democratic values that have given Iranian-Canadians a second home.
Event Details:
WHAT: Rally and March in Support of Iran's Lion-and-Sun Revolution:“United Standing Until Freedom”
WHEN: Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 1:00 PM
WHERE: Starting Yonge Street & 16th Avenue, Richmond Hill
WHO: Organized by Cyrus The Great Organization ( )
Media Opportunities:
The rally is expected to draw large crowds along Yonge Street. The organizer's designated spokesperson will be available for interviews on-site. A designated media area will be arranged at the destination. The rally is expected to conclude at the intersection of Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive in Richmond Hill.CONTACT: The organizer's designated spokesperson for interviews and media inquiries: Alan Bostakian,... (647) 924-7722
Legal Disclaimer:
