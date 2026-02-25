HCI Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross Written Premiums:
|Homeowners Choice
|$
|125,483
|$
|145,085
|$
|652,569
|$
|593,943
|TypTap Insurance Company
|140,901
|174,980
|503,672
|491,413
|Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
|3,060
|14,435
|31,001
|81,411
|Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange
|64,364
|-
|107,528
|-
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|$
|333,808
|$
|334,500
|$
|1,294,770
|$
|1,166,767
|Gross Premiums Earned:
|Homeowners Choice
|$
|167,795
|$
|156,342
|$
|637,741
|$
|589,137
|TypTap Insurance Company
|129,259
|123,807
|502,756
|442,876
|Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
|9,054
|17,348
|47,688
|51,207
|Tailrow Insurance Exchange
|25,947
|-
|47,960
|-
|Total Gross Premiums Earned
|$
|332,055
|$
|297,497
|$
|1,236,145
|$
|1,083,220
|Gross loss ratio
|15.6
|%
|37.2
|%
|19.6
|%
|34.6
|%
|Per Share Metrics
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|7.25
|$
|0.23
|$
|22.72
|$
|8.89
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.60
|Book value per share at the end of period
|$
|80.13
|$
|42.10
|$
|80.13
|$
|42.10
|Shares outstanding at the end of period
|12,992,147
|10,767,184
|12,992,147
|10,767,184
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $595,383 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)
|$
|597,329
|$
|718,537
|Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $61,597 and $52,030, respectively)
|65,890
|56,200
|Limited partnership investments
|17,690
|20,802
|Real estate investments
|103,746
|79,120
|Other investments
|5,000
|-
|Total investments
|789,655
|874,659
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,210,126
|532,471
|Restricted cash
|3,748
|3,714
|Income taxes receivable
|1,332
|463
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|2,237
|72
|Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,469 and $5,891, respectively)
|57,494
|50,582
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|50,127
|92,060
|Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:
|Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)
|27,855
|36,062
|Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $97 and $186, respectively)
|262,041
|522,379
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|59,722
|54,303
|Property and equipment, net
|28,939
|29,544
|Intangible assets, net
|2,683
|5,206
|Funds withheld for assumed business
|5,254
|11,690
|Other assets
|27,715
|17,008
|Total assets
|$
|2,528,928
|$
|2,230,213
|Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|576,495
|$
|845,900
|Unearned premiums
|643,328
|584,703
|Advance premiums
|19,302
|18,867
|Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|-
|2,496
|Ceded reinsurance premiums payable
|27,591
|18,313
|Assumed premiums payable
|1,744
|2,176
|Income taxes payable
|12,782
|5,451
|Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|3,814
|2,830
|Revolving credit facility
|36,000
|44,000
|Long-term debt
|31,877
|185,254
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|61,351
|51,182
|Total liabilities
|1,414,284
|1,761,172
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|3,359
|1,691
|Equity:
| Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,992,147 and 10,767,184
shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|428,109
|122,289
|Retained earnings
|611,509
|331,793
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,459
|(749
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,041,077
|453,333
|Noncontrolling interests
|70,208
|14,017
|Total equity
|1,111,285
|467,350
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|$
|2,528,928
|$
|2,230,213
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Gross premiums earned
|$
|332,055
|$
|297,497
|$
|1,236,145
|$
|1,083,220
|Premiums ceded
|(106,234
|)
|(151,146
|)
|(414,479
|)
|(405,659
|)
|Net premiums earned
|225,821
|146,351
|821,666
|677,561
|Net investment income
|17,686
|14,486
|65,411
|59,148
|Net realized investment gains
|813
|326
|2,753
|3,384
|Net unrealized investment (losses) gains
|(365
|)
|(1,181
|)
|123
|2,644
|Policy fee income
|1,593
|1,302
|6,858
|4,639
|Other
|695
|591
|4,135
|2,675
|Total revenue
|246,243
|161,875
|900,946
|750,051
|Expenses
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|51,926
|110,727
|241,827
|374,708
|Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses
|32,936
|27,707
|122,426
|99,402
|General and administrative personnel expenses
|10,851
|10,231
|72,125
|63,152
|Interest expense
|1,009
|3,322
|9,156
|13,344
|Other operating expenses
|5,521
|3,997
|26,082
|26,018
|Total expenses
|102,243
|155,984
|471,616
|576,624
|Income before income taxes
|144,000
|5,891
|429,330
|173,427
|Income tax expense
|36,002
|1,757
|108,935
|45,846
|Net income
|$
|107,998
|$
|4,134
|$
|320,395
|$
|127,581
|Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(10,149
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(10,344
|)
|(1,550
|)
|(21,390
|)
|(7,479
|)
|Net income after noncontrolling interests
|$
|97,654
|$
|2,584
|$
|299,005
|$
|109,953
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|7.50
|$
|0.24
|$
|24.58
|$
|10.59
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|7.25
|$
|0.23
|$
|22.72
|$
|8.89
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.60
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amount)
|The computations of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented were as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|Income
|Shares
|Per Share
|Income
|Shares
|Per Share
|(Numerator)
|(Denominator)
|Amount
|(Numerator)
|(Denominator)
|Amount
|Net income
|$
|107,998
|$
|320,395
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(10,344
|)
|(21,390
|)
|Net income after noncontrolling interests
|97,654
|299,005
|Less: Income attributable to participating securities
|(3,961
|)
|(12,041
|)
|Basic Earnings Per Share:
|Income attributable to common stockholders
|93,693
|12,495
|$
|7.50
|286,964
|11,675
|$
|24.58
|Effect of Dilutive Securities:
|Stock options
|-
|429
|-
|397
|Convertible senior notes
|-
|-
|4,879
|799
|Warrants
|-
|8
|-
|7
|Net impact from reallocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities
|108
|-
|803
|-
|Diluted Earnings Per Share:
|Income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|93,801
|12,932
|$
|7.25
|$
|292,646
|12,878
|$
|22.72
