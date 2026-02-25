Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HCI Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results


2026-02-25 04:39:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $144 million and Diluted EPS of $7.25
Full Year 2025 Pre-Tax Income of $429 million and Diluted EPS of Loss Ratio of 15.6% for the fourth quarter and 19.6% for the full year 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), reported pre-tax income of $144 million and net income of $108 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $6 million and net income of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $98 million compared with $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $7.25 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.23 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary
“2025 was a very successful year for HCI, delivering record earnings and shareholder returns. In addition to our operating performance, HCI successfully executed the IPO of Exzeo, a leading technology platform,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel.“Looking forward to 2026, we are exploring new areas of growth, both organically and through acquisition. In the meantime, we plan to invest in ourselves through a soon-to-be announced share buyback program.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
Gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $332 million compared with $297 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $106 million compared with $151 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $51 million non-recurring amount related to Hurricane Milton.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $52 million compared with $111 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a net loss of $78 million from Hurricane Milton, partially offset by $24 million of favorable development. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 included $6 million of favorable development. The gross loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 15.6%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $33 million compared with $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1 million compared with $3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $2 million of interest expense on the 4.75% convertible notes which have since been redeemed.

Full Year 2025 Results
Pre-tax income was $429 million and net income was $320 million in 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $173 million and net income of $128 million in 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests in 2025 was $299 million compared with $110 million in 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $22.72 in 2025 compared with $8.89 diluted earnings per share in 2024.

Gross premiums earned in 2025 were $1,236 million compared with $1,083 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in 2025 were $414 million compared with $406 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of policies in force, partially offset by a $63 million non-recurring amount included in 2024 related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in 2025 were $242 million compared with $375 million in 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in 2024 included net losses of $128 million from Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby. The gross loss ratio for the full year 2025 was 19.6%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in 2025 were $122 million compared with $99 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses in 2025 were $72 million compared with $63 million in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in stock-based and other incentive compensation as well as an increase in salaries and wages.

Interest expense in 2025 was $9 million compared with $13 million in 2024. The full year of 2024 included $9 million of interest expense on the 4.75% convertible notes which were redeemed during the second quarter of 2025.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, February 25, 2026, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at .

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 935522

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at through February 25, 2027.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 53584

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple P&C underwriters and exchanges, a captive reinsurer, a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and leading insurance technology company Exzeo. HCI was founded in 2006 and operates in 13 states.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit . Exzeo's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Nat Otis
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-5341
...

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
...

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended Years Ended
December 31, December 31,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Gross Written Premiums:
Homeowners Choice $ 125,483 $ 145,085 $ 652,569 $ 593,943
TypTap Insurance Company 140,901 174,980 503,672 491,413
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 3,060 14,435 31,001 81,411
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange 64,364 - 107,528 -
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 333,808 $ 334,500 $ 1,294,770 $ 1,166,767
Gross Premiums Earned:
Homeowners Choice $ 167,795 $ 156,342 $ 637,741 $ 589,137
TypTap Insurance Company 129,259 123,807 502,756 442,876
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 9,054 17,348 47,688 51,207
Tailrow Insurance Exchange 25,947 - 47,960 -
Total Gross Premiums Earned $ 332,055 $ 297,497 $ 1,236,145 $ 1,083,220
Gross loss ratio 15.6 % 37.2 % 19.6 % 34.6 %
Per Share Metrics
Diluted earnings per share $ 7.25 $ 0.23 $ 22.72 $ 8.89
Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 $ 1.60
Book value per share at the end of period $ 80.13 $ 42.10 $ 80.13 $ 42.10
Shares outstanding at the end of period 12,992,147 10,767,184 12,992,147 10,767,184


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)
December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $595,383 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 597,329 $ 718,537
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $61,597 and $52,030, respectively) 65,890 56,200
Limited partnership investments 17,690 20,802
Real estate investments 103,746 79,120
Other investments 5,000 -
Total investments 789,655 874,659
Cash and cash equivalents 1,210,126 532,471
Restricted cash 3,748 3,714
Income taxes receivable 1,332 463
Deferred income tax assets, net 2,237 72
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,469 and $5,891, respectively) 57,494 50,582
Prepaid reinsurance premiums 50,127 92,060
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 27,855 36,062
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $97 and $186, respectively) 262,041 522,379
Deferred policy acquisition costs 59,722 54,303
Property and equipment, net 28,939 29,544
Intangible assets, net 2,683 5,206
Funds withheld for assumed business 5,254 11,690
Other assets 27,715 17,008
Total assets $ 2,528,928 $ 2,230,213
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 576,495 $ 845,900
Unearned premiums 643,328 584,703
Advance premiums 19,302 18,867
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses - 2,496
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 27,591 18,313
Assumed premiums payable 1,744 2,176
Income taxes payable 12,782 5,451
Deferred income tax liabilities, net 3,814 2,830
Revolving credit facility 36,000 44,000
Long-term debt 31,877 185,254
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,351 51,182
Total liabilities 1,414,284 1,761,172
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,359 1,691
Equity:
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,992,147 and 10,767,184
shares issued and outstanding, respectively)		 - -
Additional paid-in capital 428,109 122,289
Retained earnings 611,509 331,793
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,459 (749 )
Total stockholders' equity 1,041,077 453,333
Noncontrolling interests 70,208 14,017
Total equity 1,111,285 467,350
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 2,528,928 $ 2,230,213


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Years Ended
December 31, December 31,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenue
Gross premiums earned $ 332,055 $ 297,497 $ 1,236,145 $ 1,083,220
Premiums ceded (106,234 ) (151,146 ) (414,479 ) (405,659 )
Net premiums earned 225,821 146,351 821,666 677,561
Net investment income 17,686 14,486 65,411 59,148
Net realized investment gains 813 326 2,753 3,384
Net unrealized investment (losses) gains (365 ) (1,181 ) 123 2,644
Policy fee income 1,593 1,302 6,858 4,639
Other 695 591 4,135 2,675
Total revenue 246,243 161,875 900,946 750,051
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 51,926 110,727 241,827 374,708
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 32,936 27,707 122,426 99,402
General and administrative personnel expenses 10,851 10,231 72,125 63,152
Interest expense 1,009 3,322 9,156 13,344
Other operating expenses 5,521 3,997 26,082 26,018
Total expenses 102,243 155,984 471,616 576,624
Income before income taxes 144,000 5,891 429,330 173,427
Income tax expense 36,002 1,757 108,935 45,846
Net income $ 107,998 $ 4,134 $ 320,395 $ 127,581
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - - (10,149 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,344 ) (1,550 ) (21,390 ) (7,479 )
Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 97,654 $ 2,584 $ 299,005 $ 109,953
Basic earnings per share $ 7.50 $ 0.24 $ 24.58 $ 10.59
Diluted earnings per share $ 7.25 $ 0.23 $ 22.72 $ 8.89
Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 $ 1.60


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amount)
The computations of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented were as follows:
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, 2025 December 31, 2025
Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share
(Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount
Net income $ 107,998 $ 320,395
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,344 ) (21,390 )
Net income after noncontrolling interests 97,654 299,005
Less: Income attributable to participating securities (3,961 ) (12,041 )
Basic Earnings Per Share:
Income attributable to common stockholders 93,693 12,495 $ 7.50 286,964 11,675 $ 24.58
Effect of Dilutive Securities:
Stock options - 429 - 397
Convertible senior notes - - 4,879 799
Warrants - 8 - 7
Net impact from reallocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities 108 - 803 -
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Income attributable to common stockholders $ 93,801 12,932 $ 7.25 $ 292,646 12,878 $ 22.72

