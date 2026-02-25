HCI Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), reported pre-tax income of $144 million and net income of $108 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $6 million and net income of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $98 million compared with $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $7.25 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.23 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary

“2025 was a very successful year for HCI, delivering record earnings and shareholder returns. In addition to our operating performance, HCI successfully executed the IPO of Exzeo, a leading technology platform,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel.“Looking forward to 2026, we are exploring new areas of growth, both organically and through acquisition. In the meantime, we plan to invest in ourselves through a soon-to-be announced share buyback program.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $332 million compared with $297 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $106 million compared with $151 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $51 million non-recurring amount related to Hurricane Milton.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $52 million compared with $111 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a net loss of $78 million from Hurricane Milton, partially offset by $24 million of favorable development. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 included $6 million of favorable development. The gross loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 15.6%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $33 million compared with $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1 million compared with $3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $2 million of interest expense on the 4.75% convertible notes which have since been redeemed.

Full Year 2025 Results

Pre-tax income was $429 million and net income was $320 million in 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $173 million and net income of $128 million in 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests in 2025 was $299 million compared with $110 million in 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $22.72 in 2025 compared with $8.89 diluted earnings per share in 2024.

Gross premiums earned in 2025 were $1,236 million compared with $1,083 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in 2025 were $414 million compared with $406 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of policies in force, partially offset by a $63 million non-recurring amount included in 2024 related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in 2025 were $242 million compared with $375 million in 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in 2024 included net losses of $128 million from Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby. The gross loss ratio for the full year 2025 was 19.6%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in 2025 were $122 million compared with $99 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses in 2025 were $72 million compared with $63 million in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in stock-based and other incentive compensation as well as an increase in salaries and wages.

Interest expense in 2025 was $9 million compared with $13 million in 2024. The full year of 2024 included $9 million of interest expense on the 4.75% convertible notes which were redeemed during the second quarter of 2025.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple P&C underwriters and exchanges, a captive reinsurer, a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and leading insurance technology company Exzeo. HCI was founded in 2006 and operates in 13 states.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit . Exzeo's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit .

