Purple Biotech Announces Plan To Implement ADS Ratio Change

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform designed to maximize anti-cancer potency while minimizing toxicity, today announced that it intends to change the ratio of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to its ordinary shares, no par value per share (the“ADS Ratio”), from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS representing two hundred (200) ordinary shares, to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS representing two thousand (2,000) ordinary shares (the“ADS Ratio Change”). The ADS Ratio Change is expected to become effective at the beginning of trading on or about March 2, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time (the“Effective Date”). The primary purpose of the ADS Ratio Change is to enable the Company to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”).

For the Company's ADS holders, the ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. On the Effective Date, registered holders of the Company's ADSs held in certificated form will be required on a mandatory basis to surrender their certificated ADSs to The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank (the“Depositary”), for cancellation and will receive one (1) new ADS in exchange for every ten (10) existing ADSs then-held. Holders of uncertificated ADSs in the Direct Registration System and The Depository Trust Company will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every ten (10) then-held (existing) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically on the Effective Date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the Depositary. The Company's ADSs will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol“PPBT,” although a new CUSIP number 74638P307 has been assigned as a result of the ADS Ratio Change. The ADS Ratio Change will have no impact on the Company's ordinary shares, which are traded on The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, no ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the ADS Ratio Change and holders of the Company's ordinary shares will be entirely unaffected by the new exchange ratio for ADSs.

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the ADS Ratio Change. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the Depositary and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the Depositary.

As a result of the ADS Ratio Change, the Company's ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, enhancing the suitability of the ADSs for trading on Nasdaq, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the ADS Ratio Change will be equal to or greater than ten times the ADS trading price before the change.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company is focused on advancing its lead program, CAPTN-3 - a platform of capped tri-specific antibodies that simultaneously target tumors while engaging both T cells and NK cells. Proprietary capping technology confines immune activation to the tumor microenvironment, significantly expanding the therapeutic window versus conventional T-cell engagers. The platform's lead candidate, IM1240 is advancing toward the clinic and IM1305 is in preclinical development. The Company's pipeline also includes additional clinical-stage assets, including CM24, a CEACAM1-blocking antibody that demonstrated improved outcomes across all efficacy endpoints in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and NT219, a dual IRS1/2 and STAT3 inhibitor in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The Company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. For additional information about the Company, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Statement

