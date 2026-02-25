Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals To Present At TD Cowen 46Th Annual Health Care Conference
A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa's website within approximately 48 hours after the event.
About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets is based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offers the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit .
Kiniksa Investor & Media Contact
Jonathan Kirshenbaum
(781) 829-3949
