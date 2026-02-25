Celcuity To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



A fireside chat at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: A fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. A live webcast will be available using this weblink:

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit; Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Management will host one-on-one investor meetings only.



Alternatively, the live webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at with a replay available shortly after the live events.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant, with or without palbociclib, in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (“ABC”), has completed enrollment, and the company has reported detailed results for the PIK3CA wild-type cohort. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- ABC, is ongoing. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. More detailed information about Celcuity's active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at . Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

