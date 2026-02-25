Encore Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Global portfolio purchases in 2025 up 4% to $1.41 billion, including $1.17 billion in the U.S.

Global collections in 2025 up 20% to $2.59 billion, including $1.95 billion in the U.S.

Earnings per share in 2025 of $10.91 Repurchased approximately 9% of ECPG shares outstanding for $89.5 million in 2025 SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. “Encore's industry leadership and operational innovation are on full display after delivering very strong 2025 financial results,” said Ashish Masih, Encore's President and Chief Executive Officer.“With our largest business, MCM in the U.S., leading the way, we grew portfolio purchases and collections to record levels and increased average receivable portfolios by 12% compared to 2024, all while we strengthened our balance sheet by reducing our leverage. This performance led to $257 million of net income for the year, or earnings per share of $10.91.” “In the U.S., the portfolio purchasing environment in 2025 remained favorable as a result of near-record revolving consumer credit combined with a charge-off rate of more than 4%. Within this market backdrop, MCM increased U.S. portfolio purchases for the year by 18% to a record $1.17 billion at strong returns. In addition, MCM delivered record collections of $1.95 billion, up 24% compared to 2024. This exceptional collections performance is the result of strong execution and continued significant portfolio purchasing as well as the deployment of new technologies, enhanced digital capabilities and continued operational innovation.” “Our Cabot business in Europe delivered solid performance in 2025. Portfolio purchases of $234 million were in the range of Cabot's historical trend as European markets remain competitive. Cabot's collections of $641 million were up 9% compared to 2024.” “Looking ahead, guided by our three pillar strategy and encouraged by our business momentum early in 2026, we remain committed to our long-standing financial objectives and our capital allocation priorities. We anticipate our global portfolio purchases in 2026 to be within a range from $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. We expect global collections in 2026 to increase by 5% to $2.7 billion. In total, we believe Encore will deliver another strong year of financial performance in 2026 and expect our earnings per share to increase 10% to $12.00. We also remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih. In 2025, the company repurchased approximately 9% of ECPG shares outstanding for $89.5 million.1 1Percentage calculated as number of ECPG shares repurchased in 2025 divided by number of ECPG shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024.



Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2025 : Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2025

2024 Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 1,408,083 $ 1,352,035 4 % Average receivable portfolios(2) $ 4,073,951 $ 3,622,401 12 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 9,684,339 $ 8,501,370 14 % Collections $ 2,592,786 $ 2,162,478 20 % Revenues $ 1,768,802 $ 1,316,361 34 % Operating expenses $ 1,142,155 $ 1,159,031 (1)% Net income (loss) $ 256,834 $ (139,244 ) NM Income (loss) per share $ 10.91 $ (5.83 ) NM





(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $1,174.0 million and $998.9 million, and Europe purchases of $234.1 million and $353.2 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Represents the average of receivable portfolios for the year (sum of receivable portfolios at the beginning and end of the year divided by 2).

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2025:

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2025

2024 Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 327,064 $ 495,144 (34)% Average receivable portfolios(2) $ 4,320,774 $ 3,747,815 15 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 9,684,339 $ 8,501,370 14 % Collections $ 669,976 $ 554,595 21 % Revenues $ 473,552 $ 265,619 78 % Operating expenses $ 300,159 $ 399,809 (25)% Net income (loss) $ 76,657 $ (225,307 ) NM Income (loss) per share $ 3.37 $ (9.42 ) NM





(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $279.3 million and $295.3 million, and Europe purchases of $47.8 million and $199.8 million in Q4 2025 and Q4 2024, respectively.

(2) Represents the average of receivable portfolios for the quarter (sum of receivable portfolios at the beginning and end of the quarter divided by 2).

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and slide presentation today, February 25, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth quarter and full year results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at encorecapital. To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,784 $ 199,865 Receivable portfolios, net 4,371,532 3,776,369 Property and equipment, net 82,080 80,597 Other assets 193,113 225,090 Goodwill 536,291 507,808 Total assets $ 5,339,800 $ 4,789,729 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 230,261 $ 233,545 Borrowings 4,001,293 3,672,762 Other liabilities 131,496 116,091 Total liabilities 4,363,050 4,022,398 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 21,688 shares and 23,691 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 217 237 Additional paid-in capital - 19,297 Accumulated earnings 1,104,640 909,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128,107 ) (162,130 ) Total stockholders' equity 976,750 767,331 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,339,800 $ 4,789,729



The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,256 $ 23,875 Receivable portfolios, net 1,151,221 895,704 Other assets 3,540 3,699 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,101 2,946 Borrowings 791,182 599,830 Other liabilities 2,774 887





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Portfolio revenue $ 379,277 $ 336,666 $ 1,455,795 $ 1,302,567 Changes in recoveries 68,072 (95,760 ) 208,771 (89,740 ) Total debt purchasing revenue 447,349 240,906 1,664,566 1,212,827 Servicing revenue 21,366 20,525 88,388 84,783 Other revenues 4,837 4,188 15,848 18,751 Total revenues 473,552 265,619 1,768,802 1,316,361 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 117,445 104,616 458,233 422,910 Cost of legal collections 87,779 68,989 315,451 259,298 General and administrative expenses 44,383 52,019 165,948 163,847 Other operating expenses 36,178 37,786 144,476 130,802 Collection agency commissions 7,439 8,288 29,287 30,596 Depreciation and amortization 6,935 8,967 28,760 32,434 Goodwill impairment - 100,600 - 100,600 Impairment of assets - 18,544 - 18,544 Total operating expenses 300,159 399,809 1,142,155 1,159,031 Income (loss) from operations 173,393 (134,190 ) 626,647 157,330 Other expense Interest expense (75,195 ) (68,498 ) (293,910 ) (252,545 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,614 ) (7,832 ) (1,614 ) (7,832 ) Other income 1,234 541 5,036 6,832 Total other expense (75,575 ) (75,789 ) (290,488 ) (253,545 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 97,818 (209,979 ) 336,159 (96,215 ) Provision for income taxes (21,161 ) (15,328 ) (79,325 ) (43,029 ) Net income (loss) $ 76,657 $ (225,307 ) $ 256,834 $ (139,244 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 3.43 $ (9.42 ) $ 11.05 $ (5.83 ) Diluted $ 3.37 $ (9.42 ) $ 10.91 $ (5.83 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 22,346 23,916 23,234 23,873 Diluted 22,776 23,916 23,534 23,873





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 256,834 $ (139,244 ) $ (206,492 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,760 32,434 41,737 Other non-cash interest expense, net 14,364 16,325 17,160 Stock-based compensation expense 18,269 14,012 13,854 Deferred income taxes 29,819 (22,280 ) (55,916 ) Goodwill impairment - 100,600 238,200 Impairment of assets - 18,544 18,726 Changes in recoveries (208,771 ) 89,740 82,530 Other, net 7,654 17,880 (2,259 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets 9,923 (28,245 ) 15,894 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (3,653 ) 56,402 (10,443 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 153,199 156,168 152,991 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (1,389,064 ) (1,336,442 ) (1,060,206 ) Collections applied to receivable portfolios 1,136,991 859,911 658,130 Purchases of real estate owned - (212 ) (26,901 ) Purchases of property and equipment (26,270 ) (29,007 ) (24,807 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate owned 37,650 56,396 52,636 Other, net (1,893 ) 8,924 (793 ) Net cash used in investing activities (242,586 ) (440,430 ) (401,941 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (10,210 ) (21,418 ) (13,707 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 1,273,254 2,031,470 1,196,046 Repayment of credit facilities (1,359,011 ) (1,868,111 ) (989,627 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes 500,000 1,000,000 104,188 Repayment of senior secured notes (115,965 ) (789,106 ) (39,080 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes - - 230,000 Repayment of convertible senior notes (106,206 ) - (212,480 ) Repayment of other debt (42,469 ) (22,078 ) (12,715 ) Payments to settle derivative instruments - (40,038 ) - Repurchase and retirement of common stock (90,402 ) - - Other, net (4,137 ) 27,055 5,675 Net cash provided by financing activities 44,854 317,774 268,300 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (44,533 ) 33,512 19,350 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,452 7,989 (4,898 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 199,865 158,364 143,912 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 156,784 $ 199,865 $ 158,364 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 259,812 $ 210,580 $ 163,815 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 54,766 67,091 68,522 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities: Receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 3,739 $ 5,966 $ 7,957





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP net income (loss), as reported $ 76,657 $ (225,307 ) $ 256,834 $ (139,244 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 75,195 68,498 293,910 252,545 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,614 7,832 1,614 7,832 Interest income (1,020 ) (1,971 ) (4,955 ) (7,008 ) Provision for income taxes 21,161 15,328 79,325 43,029 Depreciation and amortization 6,935 8,967 28,760 32,434 Net gain on derivative instruments(1) - - - (267 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,221 2,281 18,269 14,012 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(2) 1,747 6,087 3,201 10,451 Goodwill impairment(3) - 100,600 - 100,600 Impairment of assets(3) - 18,544 - 18,544 Adjusted EBITDA $ 187,510 $ 859 $ 676,958 $ 332,928 Collections applied to principal balance(4) $ 228,206 $ 337,464 $ 953,476 $ 1,004,230





(1) Amount represents gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments that are not designated as hedging instruments or gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments upon dedesignation of hedge relationships. We adjust for this amount because we believe the gain or loss on derivative contracts is not indicative of ongoing operations.

(2) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors' results.

(3) During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $100.6 million and we recorded a non-cash impairment of long-lived assets of $18.5 million. We believe these non-cash impairment charges are not indicative of ongoing operations, therefore adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors' results.

(4) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets, exit activities and, when applicable, other receivable portfolios. A reconciliation of“collections applied to receivable portfolios, net” to“collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2025.