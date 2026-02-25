Sinclair Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2026, to the holders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2026.
Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 179 television stations in 81 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair's AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at .
| Contact:
| Christopher C. King, VP, Investor Relations
|
| (410) 568-1500
Category: Financial
