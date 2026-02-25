Lemaitre Q4 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, today reported Q4 2025 results, announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share (+25%), and provided guidance. Q4 2025:

Sales $64.5mm, +16% (+15% organic) vs. Q4 2024

Gross margin 71.7% (+240 bps)

Op. income (+47%)

Op. margin 29%

Diluted EPS $0.68 (+39%) Cash up sequentially to Grafts (+27%), valvulotomes (+20%), and carotid shunts (+18%) drove Q4 sales growth. EMEA sales increased 29%, APAC 20%, and the Americas 10%. Gross margin of 71.7% (+240 bps) increased due to higher average selling prices and manufacturing efficiencies. Operating income of (+47%) also benefited from moderate operating expense growth (+6%). Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said,“International Artegraft growth, higher ASPs and disciplined spending produced 16% Q4 sales growth and 47% op. income growth. Full year 2025 showed similar op. leverage: 14% sales growth & 30% op. income growth. 2026 guidance of $280mm (+12%) in sales and op. income of (+21% adjusted) suggests another year of healthy sales & profit growth.” Business Outlook

Q1 2026 Guidance Full Year Guidance Sales - +11%, +10% Org.) $276mm - $284mm

(Mid: $280mm, +12%, +12% Org.) Gross Margin 72.1% 72.1% Op. Income - +38%) - +15%, adj. +21%) Op. Margin (Mid) 26% 28% EPS $0.64 - $0.66, +38%) $2.81 - $2.91, +16%, adj. +22%)

Quarterly Dividend

On February 19, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 25% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.25/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 12, 2026.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 19, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to of the Company's common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 18, 2027, unless extended by the Board.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP financial performance measures. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic" or“adjusted.” The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. Additionally, the Company has provided percentages for operating income and EPS guidance adjusted to exclude the effects of the employee retention tax credit received in 2025. Management believes that viewing projected growth in operating income and EPS excluding those effects provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company's projected profitability.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth in the tables captioned“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at on the SEC's website at Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,244 $ 25,610 Short-term marketable securities 330,876 274,112 Accounts receivable, net 33,610 30,063 Inventory and other deferred costs 70,422 64,927 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,080 7,480 Total current assets 468,232 402,192 Property and equipment, net 26,997 24,800 Right-of-use leased assets 15,762 16,768 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 33,089 35,819 Deferred tax assets 759 1,425 Other assets 4,906 4,868 Total assets $ 615,690 $ 551,817 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,646 $ 1,761 Accrued expenses 29,411 24,732 Acquisition-related obligations 322 1,433 Lease liabilities - short-term 2,944 2,681 Total current liabilities 36,323 30,607 Convertible senior notes, net 168,645 167,772 Lease liabilities - long-term 14,003 15,232 Deferred tax liabilities 1,735 85 Other long-term liabilities 1,468 831 Total liabilities 222,174 214,527 Stockholders' equity Common stock 244 242 Additional paid-in capital 228,407 213,760 Retained earnings 184,715 145,090 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,411 ) (6,184 ) Treasury stock (17,439 ) (15,618 ) Total stockholders' equity 393,516 337,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 615,690 $ 551,817





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net sales $ 64,453 $ 55,717 $ 249,602 $ 219,863 Cost of sales 18,263 17,127 71,063 68,962 Gross profit 46,190 38,590 178,539 150,901 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 13,434 12,626 54,464 46,737 General and administrative 10,391 9,492 42,024 36,258 Research and development 3,533 3,618 14,139 15,650 Total operating expenses 27,358 25,736 110,627 98,645 Income from operations 18,832 12,854 67,912 52,256 Other income (expense): Investment income 3,347 1,610 13,094 4,949 Interest expense (1,298 ) (205 ) (5,184 ) (205 ) Other income (loss), net (581 ) (238 ) (638 ) (125 ) Income before income taxes 20,300 14,021 75,184 56,875 Provision for income taxes 4,718 2,837 17,450 12,837 Net income $ 15,582 $ 11,184 $ 57,734 $ 44,038 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.50 $ 2.55 $ 1.96 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 2.52 $ 1.93 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,708 22,506 22,638 22,452 Diluted 22,968 22,902 22,929 22,779 Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.80 $ 0.64





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 40,169 62 % $ 36,629 66 % $ 159,665 64 % $ 144,583 66 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 19,691 31 % 15,275 27 % 73,122 29 % 59,969 27 % Asia Pacific 4,593 7 % 3,813 7 % 16,815 7 % 15,311 7 % Total Net Sales $ 64,453 100 % $ 55,717 100 % $ 249,602 100 % $ 219,863 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Net income as reported $ 15,582 $ 11,184 $ 57,734 $ 44,038 Employee retention tax credit, net - - (3,380 ) - Interest (income) expense, net (2,049 ) (1,405 ) (7,910 ) (4,744 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,606 2,416 10,418 9,608 Provision for income taxes 4,718 2,837 17,450 12,837 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,857 $ 15,032 $ 74,312 $ 61,739 Adjusted EBITDA percentage increase 39 % 20 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended December 31, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 64,453 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (1,442 ) Adjusted net sales $ 63,011 For the three months ended December 31, 2024 Net sales as reported $ 55,717 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (988 ) Adjusted net sales $ 54,729 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2025 $ 8,282 15 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the year ended December 31, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 249,602 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (2,724 ) Adjusted net sales $ 246,878 For the year ended December 31, 2024 Net sales as reported $ 219,863 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (3,263 ) Adjusted net sales $ 216,600 Adjusted net sales increase for the year ended December 31, 2025 $ 30,278 14 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending March 31, 2026 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 66,636 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (2,318 ) Adjusted projected net sales $ 64,318 For the three months ended March 31, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 59,871 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (1,475 ) Adjusted net sales $ 58,396 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2026 $ 5,922 10 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2026 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 279,986 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (3,550 ) Adjusted projected net sales $ 276,436 For the year ended December 31, 2025 Net sales as reported $ 249,602 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (1,839 ) Adjusted net sales $ 247,763 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2026 $ 28,673 12 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share growth: For the year ended December 31, 2025 Earnings per share as reported $ 2.52 Impact of employee retention credit (0.14 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 2.38 For the year ended December 31, 2024 Earnings per share as reported $ 1.93 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.93 Adjusted earnings per share increase for the year ended December 31, 2025 $ 0.45 23 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the twelve months ended Full Year Guidance

December 31, 2026 Full Year

December 31, 2025 ERTC

Adjustment Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

December 31, 2025 Adjusted

Inc/(dec) Net sales $ 279,986 $ 249,602 $ - $ 249,602 Gross margin 72.1 % 71.5 % -1.1 % 70.4 % Income from operations $ 77,837 $ 67,912 $ (3,380 ) $ 64,532 21 % Operating margin 28 % 27 % -1 % 26 % Earnings per share of common stock Diluted $ 2.91 $ 2.52 $ (0.14 ) $ 2.38 22 %