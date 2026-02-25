Clear Street Appoints Michael Stover As Firm's First Chief People & Performance Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Human Capital Leader to Build the Talent Engine and Infrastructure Behind Clear Street's Continued Global Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or“the Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced the appointment of Michael Stover as the firm's first Chief People & Performance Officer. Stover will partner closely with the firm's leadership team, people team and Board of Directors to drive the next phase of Clear Street's organizational development.

In this role, Stover will lead Clear Street's global people strategy, overseeing talent acquisition, leadership development, performance standards, organizational design and the human capital infrastructure required to support the firm's continued growth across markets and geographies.

Ed Tilly, CEO of Clear Street said,“Building a platform of Clear Street's ambition - one that spans asset classes, geographies and supports the entire trade lifecycle - requires deep and proven expertise fueling high growth companies with world class talent. Michael has exactly the rigor, scale and depth of experience we need as we continue expanding our global footprint.”

Stover brings deep experience building and leading high-performing organizations across global financial services. He most recently built and led the U.S. business for The Omerta Group, a specialized talent advisory firm, during which time he partnered closely with Clear Street's leadership team - helping recruit much of the firm's senior management through a period of significant growth. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Citadel Securities, UBS, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo/Wachovia, advising and shaping talent strategy at the highest levels of the industry.

Michael Stover, Chief People & Performance Officer of Clear Street said,“Clear Street is doing something disruptive in the capital markets, building modern infrastructure from the ground up, and doing so with speed and scale. The human capital part of that equation is equally as innovative, forward thinking and growth-oriented, with a unique focus on optimizing performance. I look forward to working with Ed, the leadership team and the people team to ensure that our human capital strategy continues to support and enable Clear Street's trajectory.”

Stover's appointment follows Clear Street's continued expansion across products, markets and geographies, including recent entry into the Asia-Pacific region and the ongoing buildout of a unified platform across equities, options, futures, fixed income, digital assets and more.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit .

