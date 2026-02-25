Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Financial Results To November 30, 2025


2026-02-25 04:17:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2025 are now available on the Company's website at and at .

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), ... or visit .


