Terns Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming March Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen's 46 th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Monday, March 2, 2026 at 3:50 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 1:40 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

Barclays 28 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company reimagining known biology to deliver high impact medicines. Our lead program TERN-701 is a highly selective, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a potentially best-in-disease profile that could meaningfully improve upon the efficacy, safety and convenience of existing treatments for CML. For more information, please visit: .

