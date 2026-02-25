Terns Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming March Investor Conferences
TD Cowen's 46 th Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Monday, March 2, 2026 at 3:50 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 1:40 p.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL
Barclays 28 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Location: Miami, FL
The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns' website for at least 30 days following the presentations.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company reimagining known biology to deliver high impact medicines. Our lead program TERN-701 is a highly selective, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a potentially best-in-disease profile that could meaningfully improve upon the efficacy, safety and convenience of existing treatments for CML. For more information, please visit: .
Contacts for Terns
Investors
Justin Ng
...
Media
Jenna Urban
CG Life
...
